Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PUMP) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 1, 2024, ProPetro disclosed that it would be unable to file its 2023 annual report on time because the Company is “still evaluating a potential deficiency related to management’s assessment of internal controls over financial reporting.”

On this news, ProPetro’s stock price fell $0.43, or 5.7%, to close at $7.09 per share on March 4, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased ProPetro securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

