March 13 (Reuters) - Oilfield services firm ProPetro said on Wednesday it has identified material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting related to segregation of certain accounting duties and management review controls. (Reporting by Kabir Dweit in Bengaluru)
ProPetro Holding Corp.
Equities
PUMP
US74347M1080
Oil Related Services and Equipment
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|7.47 USD
|+0.81%
|+5.36%
|-10.86%
|10:02pm
|Oilfield services firm ProPetro flags material weakness in internal control over financial reporting
|RE
|Mar. 11
|Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on ProPetro Holding to $11 From $13, Maintains Overweight Rating
|MT
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-10.86%
|811M
|+1.02%
|73.87B
|+1.05%
|32.71B
|-7.11%
|31.52B
|+15.34%
|9.66B
|+15.39%
|7.96B
|-8.78%
|7.05B
|+11.71%
|6.07B
|+13.68%
|4.62B
|+34.59%
|4.35B
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock ProPetro Holding Corp. - Nyse
- News ProPetro Holding Corp.
- Oilfield services firm ProPetro flags material weakness in internal control over financial reporting