    PUMP   US74347M1080

PROPETRO HOLDING CORP.

(PUMP)
  Report
ProPetro Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

04/01/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro”) (NYSE: PUMP) today announced that it will issue its first quarter of 2022 earnings release on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 after the close of trading. ProPetro will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 8:00 AM Central Time to discuss its first quarter results.

To access the conference call, U.S. callers may dial toll free 1-844-340-9046 and international callers may dial 1-412-858-5205. Please call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure a proper connection. The call will also be webcast on ProPetro’s website, www.propetroservices.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week following the call and can be accessed toll free by dialing 1-877-344-7529 for U.S. callers, 1-855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, as well as 1-412-317-0088 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 5730343.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is a Midland, Texas-based oilfield services company providing pressure pumping and other complementary services to leading upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. For more information visit www.propetroservices.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 278 M - -
Net income 2022 48,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 83,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 445 M 1 445 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 500
Free-Float 75,7%
Managers and Directors
Samuel D Sledge Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam Munoz President & Chief Operating Officer
David S. Schorlemer Chief Financial Officer
Phillip A. Gobe Executive Chairman
Spencer D. Armour Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROPETRO HOLDING CORP.71.98%1 445
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED40.93%57 974
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY51.33%34 711
HALLIBURTON COMPANY65.59%34 029
NOV INC.44.72%7 700
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-10.24%4 217