Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ProPetro Holding Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PUMP   US74347M1080

PROPETRO HOLDING CORP.

(PUMP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 01/20 04:10:00 pm
10.16 USD   -1.17%
05:01pProPetro Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
BU
01/12U.S. oil producers ramp up fracking in sign of stronger output gains
RE
2021INSIDER SELL : ProPetro Holding
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ProPetro Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

01/20/2022 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro”) (NYSE: PUMP) today announced that it will issue its fourth quarter of 2021 earnings release on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, after the close of trading. ProPetro will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 8:00 AM Central Time to discuss its fourth quarter results.

To access the conference call, U.S. callers may dial toll free 1-844-340-9046 and international callers may dial 1-412-858-5205. Please call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure a proper connection. The call will also be webcast on ProPetro’s website, www.propetroservices.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week following the call and can be accessed toll free by dialing 1-877-344-7529 for U.S. callers, 1-855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, as well as 1-412-317-0088 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 3464592.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is a Midland, Texas-based oilfield services company providing pressure pumping and other complementary services to leading upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. For more information visit www.propetroservices.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PROPETRO HOLDING CORP.
05:01pProPetro Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
BU
01/12U.S. oil producers ramp up fracking in sign of stronger output gains
RE
2021INSIDER SELL : ProPetro Holding
MT
2021Enforcement Again Brings Charges For Failure To Disclose Perks
AQ
2021Energy Stocks Mixed Premarket Wednesday
MT
2021Energy Stocks Sharply Higher, Alongside Crude
MT
2021ProPetro, U.S. SEC settle charges on ex-CEO's undisclosed perks
RE
2021PROPETRO : Press release, dated November 22, 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
2021ProPetro Holding Corp Settles SEC Probe with No Monetary Penalty
MT
2021PROPETRO HOLDING CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROPETRO HOLDING CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 873 M - -
Net income 2021 -35,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 56,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -29,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 063 M 1 063 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float -
Chart PROPETRO HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
ProPetro Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROPETRO HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 10,28 $
Average target price 12,18 $
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Samuel D Sledge Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam Munoz President & Chief Operating Officer
David S. Schorlemer Chief Financial Officer
Phillip A. Gobe Executive Chairman
Spencer D. Armour Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROPETRO HOLDING CORP.26.91%1 063
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED25.34%52 038
HALLIBURTON COMPANY24.09%25 403
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY11.39%22 871
NOV INC.19.63%6 333
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-2.39%4 630