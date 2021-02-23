ProPetro : Conference Call Presentation FY 2020

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements and information in this presentation, including the oral statements made in connection herewith, are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions or that include the words "may," "could," "plan," "project," "budget," "predict," "pursue," "target," "seek," "objective," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," and other expressions that are predictions of, or indicate, future events and trends and that do not relate to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements include, among other matters, statements about our business strategy, industry, future profitability, expected fleet utilization, sustainability efforts, the future performance of newly improved technology (such as our DuraStim® fleets), [expected cost reductions,] expected capital expenditures and the impact of such expenditures on our performance and capital programs. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. We believe that we have chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable.

Although forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs at the time they are made, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events and results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the volatility of and recent declines in oil prices, the operational disruption and market volatility resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly the "Risk Factors" sections of such filings, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). In addition, we may be subject to currently unforeseen risks that may have a materially adverse impact on us, including matters related to shareholder litigation and the SEC investigation.

Accordingly, no assurances can be given that the actual events and results will not be materially different than the anticipated results described in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC from time to time that disclose risks and uncertainties that may affect our business. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation. We do not undertake, and expressly disclaim, any duty to publicly update these statements, whether as a result of new information, new developments or otherwise, except to the extent that disclosure is required by law.

PROPETRO AT A GLANCE

2010

Begins hydraulic fracturing operations in the Permian Basin

2017

Initial public offering (NYSE: PUMP)

2020

Electrically Powered DuraStim field trials

2019 1.4 million HHP

2011

50,000 HHP

2016

420,000 HHP

2021 1.3 million HHP

Teamwork & Collaboration

ExecutionCapital Discipline

CAPITAL MIGRATING TO OUR BACKYARD

Over $60 billion in Permian E&P transactions since 2018

Date

Notable Transactions

Buyer

10/20/20 Pioneer Natural Resources $7,621

10/19/20 ConocoPhillips $13,337

12/16/19 WPX Energy $2,500

12/21/20 Diamondback Energy Inc $2,962

10/14/19 Parsley Energy Inc $2,270

11/19/18 Cimarex Energy Co $1,616

8/14/18 Diamondback Energy Inc $9,200

8/8/18 Diamondback Energy Inc $1,245

3/28/18 Concho Resources Inc $9,500

ProPetro

FY2020 Revenue Mix

1%

Non-Permian

ProPetro is solely focused where capital is migrating

* Source: Company filings and industry research, values as of time of announcement

Value ($MM)

99%

Permian

PERMIAN MACRO

Total U.S. Onshore Rigs

Oil Directed Rig Count: 299(1)

34%

Other

66%

Permian Basin

Total U.S. Onshore Oil Rigs Added Since Recent Trough

(August 2020): 82(1)

(1) Baker Hughes Rig Data as of February 5, 2021

35%

Other

65%

Permian Basin

Capitalizing on demand for efficient services

• Driven by E&P acquisitions, dedicated fleet model, and completion intensity

• Strategic investments in both Tier IV DGB and fully electric DuraStim to reduce emissions profile

• E&P customers need flexibility to operate in volatile commodity price environments; reduced costs amid historic downturn

Permian shift to manufacturing mode

• Driven by customer shift to multi-well pad development

• Simul-Frac operations require flexibility and capable HHP capacity

• Customers value ability to lower costs to ensure continued operations at minimum levels despite commodity price disruption

Leveraging our scale in the Permian to drive profitability

• Low-cost basin supports recovering activity levels

• Permian focus streamlines logistics and enhances efficiencies

SAFETY CULTURE ON DISPLAY

Best in class workforce operating safely and efficiently through market volatility

Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR)

Continue to maintain safety standards 100% DOT pass rate in 2020

Training & Education expertise yields performance through best practices

Safety performance driven by commitment to training and collaborative culture

POSITIONING FOR A CLEANER FUTURE

Displacing Conventional Diesel Fleets with Tier IV Dynamic Gas Blending

(DGB) Dual Fuel Equipment through Conversions and New-Build Purchases

180

90

0

Diesel

(1) Emissions data from EIA Pounds of CO2 per mmbtu(1) Propane Field Gas

(2) Management estimates subject to change, DuraStim contribution dependent upon commercialization

(3) Total investments since 2019

Liquefied Natural

Gas (LNG)

Hydraulic Horsepower (HHP) Composition

YE2020

Tier II

ConventionalDiesel

Emissions Friendly

Diesel 100%

Conventional

Diesel

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue (in $millions)

$395.1

$133.7

$154.3

$106.1

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Net Loss (in $millions)

$(7.8)

$(25.9)

$(29.2)

$(44.1)

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Adj. EBITDA(1) (in $millions)

$74.9

$25.4

$17.4

$23.8

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Free Cash Flow(2) (in $millions)

Q1 2020

(1) For a reconciliation to net income (loss), please see Appendix $17.0 $15.2 $9.1 $3.7 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020

(2) Free cash flow (FCF) is a Non-GAAP financial measure; please see appendix for reconciliation to Net Cash from operating activities

Prudent approach to utilization • Effective utilization of 9.6 fleets in Q4

• Plans to deploy 50,000 HHP of Tier IV DGB in 2021, and invest $17 million in Tier IV DGB conversions Valuable through-cycle partner • Worked with customers to reduce costs amid unprecedented downturn

• Future re-investment cycle will be underwritten by customer relationships built on collaboration Q4 Job Mix Pumping Hours per Working Day +34% 13% 87% Single Well Zipper Frac 2019 2020

2020 Q4 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2020 Q4 Revenue Mix

Revenue: $154.3 MM

Non-Permian

1%

99%

Permian

All Other

2%

98%

Pressure Pumping

Net Loss: $44.1 MMAdjusted EBITDA: $23.8 MM (1)Free Cash Flow: $9.1 MM (2)Durable Capital Structure:

• Cash: $68.8 MM

• Total Debt: $0 MM

• Total Liquidity: $120.8 MM (3)

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure, please see appendix for reconciliation to Net Income

(2) Free cash flow (FCF) is a Non-GAAP financial measure and is defined as net cash flow provided from operating activities less net cash used in investing activities

(3) Inclusive of cash and available capacity under revolving credit facility as of 12/31/2020

UNIQUELY POSITIONED FOR SUCCESS

Superior Performance Consistently outperforming the competition on location and efficient Simul-Frac completions partner

Access to Premier Projects Meeting customer needs on their most complex jobs; dedicated contract with Pioneer Natural Resources including Simul-Frac

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

This presentation references "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Free Cash Flow," which are non-GAAP financial measures. We define EBITDA as our earnings, before (i) interest expense, (ii) income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, plus (i) loss/(gain) on disposal of assets, (ii) stock-based compensation, and (iii) other unusual or nonrecurring (income)/expenses, such as impairment charges, severance, costs related to asset acquisitions, costs related to SEC investigation and class action lawsuits and one-time professional and advisory fees. Free cash flow (FCF) is defined as net cash flow provided by operating activities less net cash used in investing activities. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be an alternative to any measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. We believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow provide useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. Net income is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA. Net cash flow provided from operating activities is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to Free Cash Flow. Non-GAAP financial measures have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. You should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Further, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, and our definitions of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 ​(in $ thousands) ($44,111) ($29,184) Net (loss) income $37,467 $35,445 Depreciation and amortization $174 $137 Interest expense ($7,717) ($12,393) Income tax (expense) benefit $18,262 $11,286 Loss on disposal of assets - $21,349 Impairment Expense $3,132 $2,535 Stock-based compensation $312 $291 Other expense $620 Other general and administrative expenses $2,481 $37 $1,007 Deferred IPO and retention bonus and severance expense $17,354 $23,776 Adjusted EBITDA

Years Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ($107,020) $163,010 $153,290 $145,304 $2,382 $7,141 ($27,480) $50,494 $58,136 $106,811 $38,003 $3,405 $9,100 $7,776 $874 $717 $13,038 $25,208 $1,140 $9,203 $141,463 $519,069

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

​(in $ thousands) Net Cash from Operating Activities Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 $35,186 $61,724 $21,136 $21,116 ($31,468) ($46,557) ($12,038) ($4,154) Net Cash used in Investing Activities $3,718 $15,167 $9,098 $16,962 Free Cash Flow

