ProPetro : Conference Call Transcript FY 2022

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call

February 22, 2023, 8:00 am CT

Sam Sledge - Chief Executive Officer:

Thanks Matt and good morning, everyone. 2022 was a transformational year for ProPetro and we are pleased to be off to an even stronger start in 2023.

David will speak to our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 in a moment, but before that I'd like to take a step back and acknowledge some of the key achievements and milestones from our team in 2022.

As you know, in November we closed our acquisition of Silvertip Completion Services - a step that positioned ProPetro not just as a leading pressure pumping company, but now as a leading completions-focused oilfield services company. Integration of Silvertip into ProPetro has been successful and, since closing, we have begun to capitalize on the strategic vision that drove this transaction. With Silvertip, we've expanded our portfolio to include a best-in- class wireline company that enables us to pursue accretive growth opportunities and positions us to further expand our margins and increase free cash flow generation.

As previously announced in December, shortly after the closing of Silvertip, to meet the increasing demand for next generation hydraulic fracturing services, we were pleased to (i) announce our first contract for one of our electric fleets, (ii) order two additional e-fleets under the master lease agreement used for our first two electric fleet orders, and (iii) deploy our fifth Tier IV Dynamic Gas Blending or "DGB" fleet, with our sixth to come online in the coming weeks. We expect that ProPetro will have at least seven Tier IV DGB fleets and four electric fleets by the end of 2023, making approximately two thirds of our frac offering natural gas capable.

These recent actions significantly advanced our strategy to industrialize our business, and we are confident that we are well-positioned to execute on the many value-enhancing opportunities ahead in 2023 and beyond.

The fourth quarter was also a significant transition period for ProPetro. As we noted during our third quarter call, we laid the ground work and prepared a significant portion of our portfolio for a repricing and repositioning effort that occurred in early January. This repositioning of fleets has enabled us to pursue opportunities with other customers under accretive terms, and we're very excited to renew some prior relationships and expand others. Our operating team's excellence at the wellsite along with a very intentional approach by our business development team has enabled this part of our strategy to be a success.