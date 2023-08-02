Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call Scripted Remarks

August 2, 2023, 8:00 am CT

Operator Opening:

Good day, and welcome to the ProPetro Holding Corp Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Matt Augustine, Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations for ProPetro Holding Corp. Please go ahead.

Matt Augustine - Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations:

Thank you and good morning. We appreciate your participation in today's call. With me today is Chief Executive Officer, Sam Sledge; Chief Financial Officer, David Schorlemer; and President & Chief Operating Officer, Adam Munoz.

This morning, we released our earnings results for the second quarter of 2023. Please note that any comments we make on today's call regarding projections or our expectations for future events are forward-looking statements covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Forward-looking statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties can cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. We advise listeners to review our earnings release and risk factors discussed in our filings with the SEC.

Also, during today's call we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in our earnings release. Finally, after our prepared remarks, we will hold a question-and-answer session.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Sam.

Sam Sledge - Chief Executive Officer:

Thanks, Matt and good morning, everyone.

Building on our strong momentum, ProPetro again delivered solid results in the second quarter. David will walk you through our financial results in a few minutes, but first I'd like to go over a few highlights from the quarter and take stock of where we are, halfway through the year.

As we've discussed many times, modernizing our fleet has been an important strategic priority, and this quarter, we were pleased to deploy our seventh Tier IV DGB dual-fuel hydraulic fracturing fleet. As expected, given our diversified, blue-chip customer base, demand for our dual-fuel portfolio remains very strong and more insulated from any near term bobbles in the market.