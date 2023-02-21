Advanced search
ProPetro : Presentation FY 2022

02/21/2023 | 04:43pm EST
Q4 & FY 2022

Investor

Presentation

February 21, 2023

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements and information in this presentation, including the oral statements made in connection herewith, are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions or that include the words "may," "could," "plan," "project," "budget," "predict," "pursue," "target," "seek," "objective," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," and other expressions that are predictions of, or indicate, future events and trends and that do not relate to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements include, among other matters, statements about our business strategy, industry, projected financial results and future financial performance, expected fleet utilization, sustainability efforts, the future performance of newly improved technology, expected capital expenditures and the impact of such expenditures on our performance and capital programs as well as our ability to integrate the business of Silvertip Completion Services Operating, LLC ("Silvertip") and realize the benefits of the Silvertip acquisition. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. We believe that we have chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable.

Although forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs at the time they are made, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events and results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the volatility of and recent declines in oil prices, the operational disruption and market volatility resulting from the global macroeconomic uncertainty related to the Russia-Ukraine war, general economic conditions, including impact of continued inflation and the risk of a global recession and other factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly the "Risk Factors" sections of such filings, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). In addition, we may be subject to currently unforeseen risks that may have a materially adverse impact on us, including matters related to shareholder litigation and the SEC investigation.

Accordingly, no assurances can be given that the actual events and results will not be materially different than the anticipated results described in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC from time to time that disclose risks and uncertainties that may affect our business. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are made as of the date of this presentation. We do not undertake, and expressly disclaim, any duty to publicly update these statements, whether as a result of new information, new developments or otherwise, except to the extent that disclosure is required by law.

This presentation contains certain measures that are not determined in accordance with GAAP. For a definition of these measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure on a historical basis, please see slide 3. Due to the forward-looking nature of certain non-GAAP measures presented in this presentation, reconciliations of the non- GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measure are not available without unreasonable efforts. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various reconciling items that would impact the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure, that have not yet occurred, are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, such reconciliations are excluded from this presentation. Forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

© 2023 ProPetro Holding Corp. All Rights Reserved.

2

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

This presentation references "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Free Cash Flow," which are non-GAAP financial measures. We define EBITDA as net income (loss) less (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) interest expense and (iii) income tax expense (benefit). We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, plus (i) loss/(gain) on disposal of assets, (ii) stock-based compensation, (iii) other expense (income), (iv) other general and administrative expense (net) and (v) severance expense. Free cash flow (FCF) is defined as net cash provided by operating activities minus net cash used in investing activities. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be an alternative to any measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. We believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow provide useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and the results of operations. Net income (loss) is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA. Net cash provided by operating activities is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to Free Cash Flow. Non-GAAP financial measures have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. You should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Further, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, and our definitions of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.

Three Months Ended

(in thousands)

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

Net income (loss)

$

13,041

$

10,032

Depreciation and amortization

34,375

30,417

Interest expense

565

237

Income tax expense (benefit)

6,520

2,768

Loss on disposal of assets

26,912

36,636

Stock-based compensation

3,754

3,306

Other expense (income)

(1,835)

616

Other general and administrative expenses

748

4,920

(net)

Severance expense

30

1,068

Adjusted EBITDA

$

84,110

$

90,000

Three Months Ended

(in thousands)

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

Net Cash provided by Operating

$

125,478

$

71,643

Activities

Net Cash used in Investing Activities

(109,788)

(98,389)

Free Cash Flow

$

15,690

$

(26,746)

© 2023 ProPetro Holding Corp. All Rights Reserved.

3

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

This presentation references "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Free Cash Flow," which are non-GAAP financial measures. We define EBITDA as net income (loss) less (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) interest expense and (iii) income tax expense (benefit). We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, plus (i) loss/(gain) on disposal of assets, (ii) stock-based compensation, (iii) other expense (income), (iv) other general and administrative expense (net) and (v) severance expense. Free cash flow (FCF) is defined as net cash provided by operating activities minus net cash used in investing activities. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be an alternative to any measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. We believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow provide useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and the results of operations. Net income (loss) is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA. Net cash provided by operating activities is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to Free Cash Flow. Non-GAAP financial measures have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. You should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Further, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, and our definitions of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.

Twelve Months Ended

(in thousands)

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Net income (loss)

$

2,030

$

(54,185)

Depreciation and amortization

128,108

133,377

Interest expense

1,605

614

Income tax expense (benefit)

5,356

(14,252)

Loss on disposal of assets

102,150

64,646

Impairment expense

57,454

-

Stock-based compensation

21,881

11,519

Other expense (income)

(11,582)

(873)

Other general and administrative expenses

8,460

(6,471)

(net)

Severance expense

1,128

632

Adjusted EBITDA

$

316,590

$

135,007

Twelve Months Ended

(in thousands)

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Net Cash provided by Operating

$

300,429

$

154,714

Activities

Net Cash used in Investing Activities

(349,745)

(104,292)

Free Cash Flow

$

(49,316)

$

50,422

© 2023 ProPetro Holding Corp. All Rights Reserved.

4

Company

Snapshot

Oilfield services leader in the Permian Basin providing complementary completions services in

NYSE

PUMP

2022 Revenue

$1.3 billion

Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, and Wireline to leading upstream oil and gas producers

Year End 2022 Total Liquidity

$155 million

2022 Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$317 million

Headquartered in

Midland, Texas

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure, please see the reconciliation to Net Income (Loss) on the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" slide.

5

Disclaimer

