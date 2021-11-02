Log in
    PUMP   US74347M1080

PROPETRO HOLDING CORP.

(PUMP)
  Report
ProPetro Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021

11/02/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
ProPetro Holding Corp. ("ProPetro" or "the Company") (NYSE: PUMP) today announced financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 and Recent Highlights

  • Total revenue for the quarter increased 15% to $250 million compared to $217 million for the second quarter of 2021.
  • Net loss for the quarter improved over 40% to $5 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $9 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the quarter increased 18% to $42 million compared to $36 million for the second quarter of 2021.
  • Effective utilization for the third quarter was 13.8 fleets compared to 13.1 fleets for the second quarter of 2021.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter of $65 million as compared to $44 million for the second quarter of 2021.
  • Positive Free Cash Flow(2) of approximately $8 million as compared to positive Free Cash Flow of approximately $16 million for the second quarter of 2021.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure and is described and reconciled to net income (loss) in the table under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

 

(2) Free cash flow ("FCF") is a Non-GAAP financial measure and is defined as net cash flow provided from operating activities less net cash used in investing activities. During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, net cash provided by operating activities of approximately $65 million less net cash used in investing activities of approximately $57 million resulted in free cash flow of approximately $8 million. During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, net cash provided by operating activities of $44 million less net cash used in investing activities of $29 million resulted in free cash flow of approximately $16 million.

Sam Sledge, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Demand for ProPetro's services continued to increase in the third quarter. As activity normalizes, we see operators in the Permian placing more value on efficient service providers that can consistently deliver industry leading performance in the field. Due to tighter fundamentals in the pressure pumping space, modest net pricing increases for services were achieved across ProPetro's operations. I'm proud of the continued commitment to safety and efficient field performance that our team delivered during the quarter. Our results reflect this dedication to excellence that is ProPetro's hallmark."

"We also continued our commitment to converting our legacy fleet, over time, to ESG-friendly assets. Accordingly and notably, we accelerated a portion of our 2022 capital expenditures and announced an order for 50 Tier IV Dynamic Gas Blending ("DGB") dual-fuel pumping unit conversions for approximately $74 million. DGB fleets remain highly utilized in our market and our customers are pleased with their performance. As previously communicated, these converted units, paired with our industry-leading operational performance, will continue to position us well in a frac market that is constrained for reliable, high-performing, and lower emissions fleets."

"Our dedication to profitable operations and ESG-friendly offerings was evident in the third quarter," David Schorlemer, Chief Financial Officer, commented. "After full delivery of the recently ordered dual-fuel conversions, we will have 86 Tier IV DGB units in our portfolio which, in today's market, are achieving higher relative pricing than our conventional diesel units. While not compromising our high quality conventional equipment, we maintain our resolve to support our customers by adding to our inventory of lower emissions equipment. Additionally, we believe we are operating all our fleets at industry-leading pumping productivity rates which is critical to operators focused on completions efficiencies and which ProPetro has become known for in our market."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Summary

Revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was $250 million compared to revenue of $217 million for the second quarter of 2021. The 15% increase was attributable to our increased effectively utilized fleet count and improved pricing.

Cost of services, excluding depreciation and amortization of approximately $34 million, for the third quarter of 2021 increased to $189 million from $163 million during the second quarter of 2021. Contributing to the increase were higher activity levels, reactivation costs of previously stacked equipment, wage increases and general cost inflation.

General and administrative expense of $21 million for the third quarter of 2021 increased from $18 million in the second quarter of 2021. General and administrative expense, exclusive of a net expense of $2.0 million relating to non-recurring and non-cash items (insurance recovery legal settlement of $1.0 million offset by stock-based compensation of $3.0 million), was $19 million, or 8% of revenue, for the third quarter of 2021 consistent with the second quarter of 2021.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $5 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $9 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $42 million for the third quarter of 2021 from $36 million for the second quarter of 2021. The sequential improvement in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily attributable to increased activity, improved pricing and profitability offset by reactivation costs of previously stacked equipment, wage increases and general cost inflation.

Liquidity and Capital Spending

As of September 30, 2021, total cash was $85 million and the Company remained debt free. Total liquidity at the end of the third quarter of 2021 was $154 million including cash and $69 million of available capacity under the Company’s revolving credit facility. As of October 29, 2021, total cash was $91 million and the Company had no debt outstanding. Total liquidity as of October 29, 2021, was $159 million including cash and $68 million of available capacity under the Company’s revolving credit facility.

Capital expenditures incurred during the third quarter of 2021 were $53 million, the majority of which was maintenance spending. Capital expenditures paid (as appears in the Investing Activities section of the Statement of Cash Flows) in the third quarter were $57 million. Based on our current and projected activity levels for 2021 along with strategic supply chain investments previously announced, the Company expects full year 2021 incurred capital expenditures to be between $155 million and $165 million. Our full year incurred capital expenditure guidance includes approximately $30 million associated with our recent accelerated purchase of 50 Tier IV DGB conversions. Full year capital expenditures paid may differ due to the timing of payments.

Outlook

Mr. Sledge concluded, “We anticipate pressure pumping fundamentals to continue to improve as we progress into 2022 and ProPetro is well prepared to react to the modest increase in activity that we expect in the months to come. Our focus is to remain capital disciplined and operate as the most efficient frac provider in the Permian Basin."

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 AM Central Time on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, to discuss financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2021. The call will also be webcast on ProPetro’s website at www.propetroservices.com. To access the conference call, U.S. callers may dial toll free 1-844-340-9046 and international callers may dial 1-412-858-5205. Please call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure a proper connection. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week following the call and can be accessed toll free by dialing 1-877-344-7529 for U.S. callers, 1-855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, as well as 1-412-317-0088 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 10160844.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is a Midland, Texas-based oilfield services company providing pressure pumping and other complementary services to leading upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. For more information visit www.propetroservices.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements and information in this news release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions or that include the words “may,” “could,” “plan,” “project,” “budget,” “predict,” “pursue,” “target,” “seek,” “objective,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” and other expressions that are predictions of, or indicate, future events and trends and that do not relate to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Our forward‑looking statements include, among other matters, statements about our business strategy, industry, future profitability, expected fleet utilization, sustainability efforts, the future performance of newly improved technology (such as our DuraStim® fleets), expected capital expenditures and the impact of such expenditures on our performance and capital programs. A forward‑looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward‑looking statement. We believe that we have chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable.

Although forward‑looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs at the time they are made, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events and results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the volatility of oil prices, the operational disruption and market volatility resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly the “Risk Factors” sections of such filings, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). In addition, the Company may be subject to currently unforeseen risks that may have a materially adverse impact on it, including matters related to shareholder litigation and the SEC investigation. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that the actual events and results will not be materially different than the anticipated results described in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC from time to time that disclose risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. ProPetro does not undertake, and expressly disclaims, any duty to publicly update these statements, whether as a result of new information, new developments or otherwise, except to the extent that disclosure is required by law.

PROPETRO HOLDING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

September 30,
2021

 

June 30, 2021

 

September 30,
2020

REVENUE - Service revenue

 

$

250,099

 

 

$

216,887

 

 

$

133,710

 

COSTS AND EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

 

 

188,690

 

 

 

162,837

 

 

 

99,592

 

General and administrative (inclusive of stock-based compensation)

 

 

21,348

 

 

 

17,529

 

 

 

21,817

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

33,531

 

 

 

33,243

 

 

 

37,467

 

Loss on disposal of assets

 

 

12,424

 

 

 

15,025

 

 

 

11,286

 

Total costs and expenses

 

 

255,993

 

 

 

228,634

 

 

 

170,162

 

OPERATING LOSS

 

 

(5,894

)

 

 

(11,747

)

 

 

(36,452

)

OTHER EXPENSE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(143

)

 

 

(159

)

 

 

(137

)

Other expense

 

 

(309

)

 

 

(302

)

 

 

(312

)

Total other expense

 

 

(452

)

 

 

(461

)

 

 

(449

)

LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

 

(6,346

)

 

 

(12,208

)

 

 

(36,901

)

INCOME TAX BENEFIT

 

 

1,279

 

 

 

3,697

 

 

 

7,717

 

NET LOSS

 

$

(5,067

)

 

$

(8,511

)

 

$

(29,184

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.05

)

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.29

)

Diluted

 

$

(0.05

)

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.29

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

103,257

 

 

 

102,398

 

 

 

100,897

 

Diluted

 

 

103,257

 

 

 

102,398

 

 

 

100,897

 

PROPETRO HOLDING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

September 30,
2021

 

December 31,
2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

84,601

 

$

68,772

Accounts receivable - net of allowance for credit losses of $217 and $1,497, respectively

 

 

149,650

 

 

84,244

Inventories

 

 

3,477

 

 

2,729

Prepaid expenses

 

 

5,197

 

 

11,199

Other current assets

 

 

14

 

 

782

Total current assets

 

 

242,939

 

 

167,726

PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT - net of accumulated depreciation

 

 

853,928

 

 

880,477

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

 

 

486

 

 

709

OTHER NONCURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

 

1,397

 

 

1,827

Total other noncurrent assets

 

 

1,397

 

 

1,827

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

1,098,750

 

$

1,050,739

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

167,085

 

$

79,153

Accrued and other current liabilities

 

 

24,597

 

 

24,676

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

360

 

 

334

Total current liabilities

 

 

192,042

 

 

104,163

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

 

 

63,701

 

 

75,340

NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES

 

 

192

 

 

465

Total liabilities

 

 

255,935

 

 

179,968

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 10)

 

 

 

 

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized, none issued, respectively

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 103,259,971 and 100,912,777 shares issued, respectively

 

 

103

 

 

101

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

841,110

 

 

835,115

Retained earnings

 

 

1,602

 

 

35,555

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

842,815

 

 

870,771

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

$

1,098,750

 

$

1,050,739

PROPETRO HOLDING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(33,953

)

 

$

(62,908

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

100,253

 

 

 

117,844

 

Impairment expense

 

 

 

 

 

16,654

 

Deferred income tax benefit

 

 

(11,639

)

 

 

(15,490

)

Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs

 

 

405

 

 

 

407

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

8,405

 

 

 

5,968

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

282

 

 

 

448

 

Loss on disposal of assets

 

 

40,500

 

 

 

39,875

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(65,244

)

 

 

117,072

 

Other current assets

 

 

325

 

 

 

2,598

 

Inventories

 

 

(747

)

 

 

587

 

Prepaid expenses

 

 

6,027

 

 

 

4,741

 

Accounts payable

 

 

64,237

 

 

 

(97,380

)

Accrued and other current liabilities

 

 

408

 

 

 

(11,996

)

Accrued interest

 

 

 

 

 

(394

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

109,259

 

 

 

118,026

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(87,700

)

 

 

(86,509

)

Proceeds from sale of assets

 

 

2,151

 

 

 

4,330

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(85,549

)

 

 

(82,179

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

Repayments of borrowings

 

 

 

 

 

(130,000

)

Payment of finance lease obligation

 

 

 

 

 

(30

)

Repayments of insurance financing

 

 

(5,473

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of equity awards

 

 

3,365

 

 

 

 

Tax withholdings paid for net settlement of equity awards

 

 

(5,773

)

 

 

(598

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(7,881

)

 

 

(130,628

)

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

 

 

15,829

 

 

 

(94,781

)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - Beginning of period

 

 

68,772

 

 

 

149,036

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - End of period

 

$

84,601

 

 

$

54,255

 

Reportable Segment Information

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

September 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2021

(in thousands)

Pressure
Pumping

 

All Other

 

Total

 

Pressure
Pumping

 

All Other

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service revenue

$

245,641

 

$

4,458

 

 

$

250,099

 

$

213,461

 

$

3,426

 

 

$

216,887

Adjusted EBITDA

$

53,975

 

$

(11,877

)

 

$

42,098

 

$

46,826

 

$

(11,133

)

 

$

35,693

Depreciation and amortization

$

32,536

 

$

995

 

 

$

33,531

 

$

32,256

 

$

987

 

 

$

33,243

Capital expenditures

$

52,904

 

$

300

 

 

$

53,204

 

$

30,744

 

$

29

 

 

$

30,773

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. Net income (loss) is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP financial measures have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. You should not consider Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of this non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2021

(in thousands)

 

Pressure
Pumping

 

All Other

 

Total

 

Pressure
Pumping

 

All Other

 

Total

Net income (loss)

 

$

9,058

 

$

(14,125

)

 

$

(5,067

)

 

$

(809

)

 

$

(7,702

)

 

$

(8,511

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

32,536

 

 

995

 

 

 

33,531

 

 

 

32,256

 

 

 

987

 

 

 

33,243

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

143

 

 

 

143

 

 

 

 

 

 

159

 

 

 

159

 

Income tax benefit

 

 

 

 

(1,279

)

 

 

(1,279

)

 

 

 

 

 

(3,697

)

 

 

(3,697

)

Loss on disposal of assets

 

 

12,381

 

 

43

 

 

 

12,424

 

 

 

15,379

 

 

 

(354

)

 

 

15,025

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

 

 

3,009

 

 

 

3,009

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,909

 

 

 

2,909

 

Other expense

 

 

 

 

309

 

 

 

309

 

 

 

 

 

 

302

 

 

 

302

 

Other general and administrative expense, net (1)

 

 

 

 

(972

)

 

 

(972

)

 

 

 

 

 

(3,737

)

 

 

(3,737

)

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

53,975

 

$

(11,877

)

 

$

42,098

 

 

$

46,826

 

 

$

(11,133

)

 

$

35,693

 

(1)

Other general and administrative expense, (net) relates to nonrecurring professional fees paid to external consultants in connection with the Company's pending SEC investigation and shareholder litigation, net of insurance recoveries. During the three months ended September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, we received approximately $1.4 million and $5.1 million, respectively, from our insurance carriers in connection with the SEC investigation and Shareholder litigation.

 

 

Three Months Ended

(in thousands)

 

September 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

Cash from Operating Activities

 

$

64,787

 

 

$

44,472

 

Cash used in Investing Activities

 

 

(56,899

)

 

 

(28,650

)

Free Cash Flow

 

$

7,888

 

 

$

15,822

 

 


© Business Wire 2021
