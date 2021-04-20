Log in
    PUMP

PROPETRO HOLDING CORP.

(PUMP)
  Report
ProPetro : Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

04/20/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro”) (NYSE: PUMP) today announced that it will issue its first quarter 2021 earnings release on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 after the close of trading. ProPetro will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 8:00 AM Central Time to discuss its first quarter results.

To access the conference call, U.S. callers may dial toll free 1-844-340-9046 and international callers may dial 1-412-858-5205. Please call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure a proper connection. The call will also be webcast on ProPetro’s web site, www.propetroservices.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week following the call and can be accessed toll free by dialing 1-877-344-7529 for U.S. callers, 1-855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, as well as 1-412-317-0088 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 10155044.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is a Midland, Texas-based oilfield services company providing pressure pumping and other complementary services to leading upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. For more information visit www.propetroservices.com.


© Business Wire 2021
