March 1 (Reuters) - Oilfield services firm ProPetro said on Friday it would delay the filing of its annual report for 2023, as it is still evaluating a potential deficiency related to internal controls over financial reporting. (Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
RE
