ProPetro Holding Corp. is an integrated oilfield services company. The Company is focused on providing hydraulic fracturing, wireline and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production (E&P) of North American oil and natural gas resources. Its operations are primarily focused on the Permian Basin. Its Completion Services segment includes hydraulic fracturing, cementing and wireline operations. It owns and operates a fleet of mobile hydraulic fracturing, wireline and cementing units, and other auxiliary equipment to perform completion services for E&P companies. It provides cementing services for completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells. It provides wireline and ancillary services, such as pumpdown on new oil well completions in the Permian Basin. The Company's coiled tubing services involve injecting coiled tubing into wells to perform completion well intervention operations.

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment