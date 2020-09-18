Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ProPhase Labs, Inc.    PRPH

PROPHASE LABS, INC.

(PRPH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ProPhase Labs Announces $10 Million Unsecured Debt Financing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 08:01am EDT

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH, www.ProPhaseLabs.com) today announced that it has closed on a $10 million unsecured debt financing. The Company has issued two unsecured, partially convertible, promissory notes for an aggregate principal amount of $10 million (the “Notes”).

Each Note is due and payable on the third anniversary of the date on which the Note was funded (for each Note, the “Closing Date”) and accrues interest at a rate of 10% per year from the Closing Date, payable on a quarterly basis, until the Note is repaid in full. The Company has the right to prepay the Notes at any time after the 13 month anniversary of the Closing Date upon providing written notice to the lenders, and may prepay the Notes prior to such time with the consent of the lenders. The lenders have the right, at any time, and from time to time, on and after the 13 month anniversary of the Closing Date, to convert up to an aggregate of $3 million of the Notes into common stock of the Company at a conversion price of $3.00 per share. Repayment of the Notes has been guaranteed by the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmaloz Manufacturing, Inc.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Notes for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures, product development and commercialization expenditures, and acquisitions of companies, businesses, technologies and products within and outside the consumer products industry.

Ted Karkus, Chairman and CEO of the Company stated “Prior to this financing, the Company already had approximately $10 million in working capital, the majority of which is in cash and cash equivalents (inclusive of the anticipated proceeds from the previously announced pending sale of the Company’s Doylestown, Pennsylvania facilities). With this additional capital available to us, we can leverage our human capital and other assets to pursue new and exciting business opportunities and acquisitions.”

About the Company

We are a manufacturing and marketing company with deep experience with OTC consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. We are engaged in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing and sale of OTC consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. This includes the development and marketing of dietary supplements under the TK Supplements® brand.

In addition, the Company also continues to actively pursue acquisition opportunities for other companies, technologies and products inside and outside the consumer products industry. For more information visit us at www.ProPhaseLabs.com.

Investor Contact

Ted Karkus, Chairman and CEO
ProPhase Labs, Inc.
(267) 880-1111

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PROPHASE LABS, INC.
08:01aProPhase Labs Announces $10 Million Unsecured Debt Financing
GL
09/11PROPHASE LABS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/25PROPHASE LABS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Stat..
AQ
08/11PROPHASE LABS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
08/11PROPHASE LABS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
08/11ProPhase Labs Reports Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended Ju..
GL
05/22PROPHASE LABS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
05/14PROPHASE LABS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
05/12PROPHASE LABS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
05/12ProPhase Labs Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9,88 M - -
Net income 2019 -3,15 M - -
Net cash 2019 1,36 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -7,24x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 34,8 M 34,8 M -
EV / Sales 2018 2,14x
EV / Sales 2019 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 49
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart PROPHASE LABS, INC.
Duration : Period :
ProPhase Labs, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROPHASE LABS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ted William Karkus Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Monica Brady Chief Financial Officer
Louis Gleckel Independent Director
Jason Michael Barr Independent Director
Warren Hirsch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROPHASE LABS, INC.52.28%35
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.29.34%4 925
BALCHEM CORPORATION-6.26%3 082
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY-22.21%2 117
MEDIFAST, INC.58.73%2 037
JAMIESON WELLNESS INC.47.65%1 143
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group