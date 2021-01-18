Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ProPhase Labs, Inc.    PRPH

PROPHASE LABS, INC.

(PRPH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ProPhase Labs Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

01/18/2021 | 09:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GARDEN CITY, NY, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH), a diversified medical science and technology company, announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 shares of common stock at an offering price of $12.50 per share, for gross proceeds of $37,500,000. In addition, ProPhase has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares to cover over-allotments, if any. All of the shares are being offered by ProPhase.

The offering is expected to close on January 21, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. ProPhase intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., is acting as sole book-running manager for the Offering. Dawson James Securities, Inc. is acting as co-manager for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A preliminary prospectus supplement describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov and on ProPhase’s website. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website. Copies of the final prospectus supplement (when available) and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., Prospectus Department, 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10004, telephone at (877) 436-3673 or e-mail at prospectus@think-equity.com and Dawson James Securities, 101 N Federal Highway Suite 600 Boca Raton, Florida, 33432, Attention: Prospectus Department or by telephone at 1(866) 928-0928 or email at syndicate@dawsonjames.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. Any offer, if at all, will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ: PRPH) is a diversified medical science and technology company with deep experience with OTC consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The Company is engaged in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing and sale of OTC consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. This includes the development and marketing of dietary supplements under the TK Supplements® brand. The Company is also developing ProPhase Diagnostics, Inc. (“ProPhase Diagnostics”) to offer COVID-19 and other Respiratory Pathogen Panel (RPP) Molecular tests. The Company also continues to actively pursue strategic investments and acquisition opportunities for other companies, technologies and products. For more information visit us at www.ProPhaseLabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “plan” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include statements related to the expected completion of the offering described herein and the intended use of proceeds. ProPhase cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, risks related to prevailing market conditions, the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States, and ProPhase’s ability to satisfy customary closing conditions associated with the offering. Forward-looking statements reflect its analysis only on their stated date, and ProPhase undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact

Chris Tyson
Managing Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-491-8235
PRPH@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about PROPHASE LABS, INC.
02:50aProPhase Labs Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
01/15ProPhase Labs Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
01/15PROPHASE LABS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Stat..
AQ
01/11PROPHASE LABS TO PRESENT AT THE NOBL : 45 p.m. Eastern Time
GL
01/07PROPHASE LABS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, ..
AQ
01/05PROPHASE LABS : Plans Offering of 550,000 Shares
MT
01/05ProPhase Labs Announces $5.5 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Sto..
GL
01/04PROPHASE LABS : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
2020PROPHASE LABS, INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
2020PROPHASE LABS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14,9 M - -
Net income 2020 -1,18 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -160x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 186 M 186 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 12,5x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 49
Free-Float 30,5%
Chart PROPHASE LABS, INC.
Duration : Period :
ProPhase Labs, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROPHASE LABS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 20,00 $
Last Close Price 16,00 $
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ted William Karkus Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Monica Brady Chief Financial Officer
Louis Gleckel Independent Director
Jason Michael Barr Independent Director
Warren Hirsch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROPHASE LABS, INC.74.29%186
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.0.62%5 778
BALCHEM CORPORATION6.01%3 952
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY-10.71%2 680
MEDIFAST, INC.6.23%2 444
BIOGAIA AB (PUBL)-6.15%1 216
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ