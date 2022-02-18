Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ProPhase Labs, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRPH   US74345W1080

PROPHASE LABS, INC.

(PRPH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ProPhase Labs : Condensed Investor Presentation

02/18/2022 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NASDAQ: PRPH

Corporate Presentation

February 2022

1

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward‐looking statements relating to our strategy and business objectives. All statements

other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation may be deemed to be forward‐looking statements including statements related to our plans to grow our new whole genome sequencing (WGS) business by leveraging our existing CLIA labs and retail relationships and to build a genomics database, our ability to offer competitive pricing and decreased turnaround times for our diagnostic and genome sequencing services, and our plans to acquire additional laboratories. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty or future events or outcomes. These forward‐looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those contemplated, projected, forecasted, estimated or budgeted, whether expressed or implied, by these forward‐looking statements including risks related to consumer demand for our diagnostic and genomic services, the competitive environment, challenges relating to entering into new business lines, the failure to obtain and maintain certain regulatory approvals, and our ability to continue to execute on our business plan. Additional risks and uncertainties relating to our business can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and are not guarantees of future performance or development. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are made as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

2

The Four Divisions of ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Diagnostics

Nebula Genomics

Contract Manufacturing

TK Supplements

3

ProPhase Timeline

History of Strong Execution

Turns around and

subsequently sells

the Cold-EEZE cold

remedy brand to

TURNAROUND

Mylan Pharma for

$50 million.

Ted Karkus, CEO,

Develops new line

restructures and

of dietary

turns around the

supplements.

company. Stock

Continues lozenge

bottoms at $.65 per

manufacturing

share.

business.

SPECIAL DIVIDEND

Long term shareholders well rewarded as company pays out $2.10 per share in special dividends between 2018 -

2022 (including $0.30 to be paid March 10, 2022).

COMMENCED COVID-19 TESTING

Expanded into Covid- 19 testing. Within a short period of time built a substantial business with a 25,000 sq. foot state- of-the art lab in Garden City, NY.

STRONG REVENUE GROWTH

Reported approximately $12 million Lab revenues on approximately 110,000 Covid-19 tests.

2012

2017

2018

Q4-2020

Q1 2021

ProPhase Diagnostics

  • Acquired full service Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) accredited laboratory in New Jersey in October 2020. Built current capacity to process up to 10,000 tests per day.
  • Subsequently built a second CLIA lab in Garden City, NY. 25,000 square feet. Current capacity to process 50,000 tests per day.
  • Approved for a wide range of important diagnosis, screening and evaluation of diseases, including:

COVID-19 viral and antibody tests

COVID-19 antigen testing with results in 10-15 minutes

Respiratory Pathogen Panel (RPP) Molecular tests

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for Influenza A and B and RSV

Respiratory viruses

Pneumonia-causing bacteria

Other infectious diseases

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ProPhase Labs Inc. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 22:30:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PROPHASE LABS, INC.
05:31pPROPHASE LABS : Condensed Investor Presentation
PU
02/16ProPhase Labs to Pay Special Cash Dividend of $0.30 a Share March 10 to Shareholders of..
MT
02/16PROPHASE LABS : Announces Special Cash Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
02/16PROPHASE LABS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
02/16ProPhase Labs Announces Special Cash Dividend
AQ
02/16ProPhase Labs, Inc. Declares Special Cash Dividend, Payable on March 10, 2022
CI
02/09TRANSCRIPT : ProPhase Labs, Inc. Presents at 2nd Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Virtu..
CI
02/07PROPHASE LABS : Condensed Investor Presentation
PU
02/03ProPhase Labs to Present at the MicroCap Rodeo Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Virtual Con..
AQ
01/27PROPHASE LABS : Condensed Investor Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROPHASE LABS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 68,9 M - -
Net income 2021 4,56 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 108 M 108 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,57x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart PROPHASE LABS, INC.
Duration : Period :
ProPhase Labs, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROPHASE LABS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,97 $
Average target price 13,50 $
Spread / Average Target 93,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ted William Karkus Chairman, CEO & Investor Relations
Monica Brady Chief Financial Officer
Sergio Miralles Chief Information Officer
Steve Kamalic Chief Operating Officer
Louis Gleckel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROPHASE LABS, INC.-2.79%108
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.-3.26%6 942
BALCHEM CORPORATION-17.81%4 487
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.7.23%4 483
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY-6.78%3 912
MEDIFAST, INC.-8.68%2 142