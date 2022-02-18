ProPhase Labs : Condensed Investor Presentation

This presentation contains forward‐looking statements relating to our strategy and business objectives. All statements
other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation may be deemed to be forward‐looking statements including statements related to our plans to grow our new whole genome sequencing (WGS) business by leveraging our existing CLIA labs and retail relationships and to build a genomics database, our ability to offer competitive pricing and decreased turnaround times for our diagnostic and genome sequencing services, and our plans to acquire additional laboratories. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty or future events or outcomes. These forward‐looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those contemplated, projected, forecasted, estimated or budgeted, whether expressed or implied, by these forward‐looking statements including risks related to consumer demand for our diagnostic and genomic services, the competitive environment, challenges relating to entering into new business lines, the failure to obtain and maintain certain regulatory approvals, and our ability to continue to execute on our business plan. Additional risks and uncertainties relating to our business can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and are not guarantees of future performance or development. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are made as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.
The Four Divisions of ProPhase Labs
ProPhase Diagnostics
Nebula Genomics
Contract Manufacturing
TK Supplements
ProPhase Timeline
History of Strong Execution
Turns around and
subsequently sells
the Cold-EEZE cold
remedy brand to
TURNAROUND
Mylan Pharma for
$50 million.
Ted Karkus, CEO,
Develops new line
restructures and
of dietary
turns around the
supplements.
company. Stock
Continues lozenge
bottoms at $.65 per
manufacturing
share.
business.
SPECIAL DIVIDEND
Long term shareholders well rewarded as company pays out $2.10 per share in special dividends between 2018 -
2022 (including $0.30 to be paid March 10, 2022).
COMMENCED COVID-19 TESTING
Expanded into Covid- 19 testing. Within a short period of time built a substantial business with a 25,000 sq. foot state- of-the art lab in Garden City, NY.
STRONG REVENUE GROWTH
Reported approximately $12 million Lab revenues on approximately 110,000 Covid-19 tests.
2012
2017
2018
Q4-2020
Q1 2021
ProPhase Diagnostics
Acquired full service Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) accredited laboratory in New Jersey in October 2020. Built current capacity to process up to 10,000 tests per day.
Subsequently built a second CLIA lab in Garden City, NY. 25,000 square feet. Current capacity to process 50,000 tests per day.
Approved for a wide range of important diagnosis, screening and evaluation of diseases, including:
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
COVID-19 viral and antibody tests
COVID-19 antigen testing with results in 10-15 minutes
Respiratory Pathogen Panel (RPP) Molecular tests
Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for Influenza A and B and RSV
Respiratory viruses
Pneumonia-causing bacteria
Other infectious diseases
