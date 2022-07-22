ProPhase Labs : Corporate Presentation

This presentation contains forward‐looking statements relating to our strategy and business objectives. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation may be deemed to be forward‐looking statements including statements regarding our strategy, plans, objectives and initiatives, including those related to our plans to expand our in-house clinical testing capabilities and genomics testing offerings and our plans to develop Equivir, Equivir G (Rx) and
THE FIVE DIVISIONS OF PROPHASE LABS
ProPhase
Nebula
ProPhase
Contract
TK
Diagnostics
Genomics
BioPharma
Manufacturing
Supplements
ProPhase TIMELINE
History of Strong Execution
2012
2017
2018
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Turnaround
Ted Karkus, CEO, restructures and turns around the company. Stock bottoms at $0.65 per share.
Big Sale
Turns around and subsequently sells the Cold- EEZE cold remedy brand to Mylan Pharma for $50 million. Develops new line of dietary supplements. Continues lozenge manufacturing business.
Special Dividend
Long term shareholders well rewarded as company pays out $2.40 per share in special dividends between 2018 - 2022.
Commenced Covid-19 Testing
Expanded into Covid-19 testing. Within a short period of time built a substantial business with a 25,000 sq. foot state-of-the art lab in Garden City, NY.
Strong Revenue Growth
In first full quarter in the diagnostic testing business, reported approximately $12 million Lab revenues on approximately 110,000 Covid-19 tests.
ProPhase DIAGNOSTICS
Operates two state-of-the-art, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) accredited laboratories, one in New York and one in New Jersey. Expanded New York laboratory to approximately 30,000 total square feet in June 2022.
Approved for a wide range of important diagnosis, screening and evaluation of diseases, including:
COVID-19viral and antibody tests
COVID-19antigen testing with results in 15 minutes
Respiratory Pathogen Panel (RPP) Molecular tests
Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for Influenza A and B and RSV
Respiratory viruses
Pneumonia-causingbacteria
Other infectious diseases
Announced plans for expansion of lab to include traditional clinical testing and genomics testing. Testing capabilities will include and are not limited to: Chemistry and Immunoassay, Hematology, Hemostasis and Urinalysis.
