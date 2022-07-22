Log in
PROPHASE LABS, INC.

(PRPH)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:30 2022-07-22 pm EDT
9.135 USD   -11.57%
02:14pPROPHASE LABS : Corporate Presentation
PU
07/21ProPhase Labs Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
07/21ProPhase Labs Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
ProPhase Labs : Corporate Presentation

07/22/2022 | 02:14pm EDT
JULY 2022

ProPhaseLabs.com

CORPORATE PRESENTATION

NASDAQ: PRPH

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forwardlooking statements relating to our strategy and business objectives. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation may be deemed to be forwardlooking statements including statements regarding our strategy, plans, objectives and initiatives, including those related to our plans to expand our in-house clinical testing capabilities and genomics testing offerings and our plans to develop Equivir, Equivir G (Rx) and

Linebacker. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential,"

"predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty or future events or outcomes. These forwardlooking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those contemplated, projected, forecasted, estimated or budgeted, whether expressed or implied, by these forwardlooking statements including risks related to consumer demand for our diagnostic and genomic services, the competitive environment, challenges relating to entering into new business lines, the failure to obtain and maintain certain regulatory approvals, our ability to collect payment for the diagnostic tests we deliver, including our ability to collect payment from uninsured individuals if emergency funding is not allocated to the HRSA uninsured program in the future, and our ability to continue to execute on our business plan. Additional risks and uncertainties relating to our business can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and are not guarantees of future performance or development. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are made as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

ProPhaseLabs.com 2

THE FIVE DIVISIONS OF PROPHASE LABS

ProPhase

Nebula

ProPhase

Contract

TK

Diagnostics

Genomics

BioPharma

Manufacturing

Supplements

ProPhaseLabs.com 3

ProPhase TIMELINE

History of Strong Execution

2012

2017

2018

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Turnaround

Ted Karkus, CEO, restructures and turns around the company. Stock bottoms at $0.65 per share.

Big Sale

Turns around and subsequently sells the Cold- EEZE cold remedy brand to Mylan Pharma for $50 million. Develops new line of dietary supplements. Continues lozenge manufacturing business.

Special Dividend

Long term shareholders well rewarded as company pays out $2.40 per share in special dividends between 2018 - 2022.

Commenced Covid-19 Testing

Expanded into Covid-19 testing. Within a short period of time built a substantial business with a 25,000 sq. foot state-of-the art lab in Garden City, NY.

Strong Revenue Growth

In first full quarter in the diagnostic testing business, reported approximately $12 million Lab revenues on approximately 110,000 Covid-19 tests.

ProPhaseLabs.com 4

ProPhase DIAGNOSTICS

Operates two state-of-the-art, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) accredited laboratories, one in New York and one in New Jersey. Expanded New York laboratory to approximately 30,000 total square feet in June 2022.

Approved for a wide range of important diagnosis, screening and evaluation of diseases, including:

  • COVID-19viral and antibody tests
  • COVID-19antigen testing with results in 15 minutes
  • Respiratory Pathogen Panel (RPP) Molecular tests
  • Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for Influenza A and B and RSV
  • Respiratory viruses
  • Pneumonia-causingbacteria
  • Other infectious diseases

Announced plans for expansion of lab to include traditional clinical testing and genomics testing. Testing capabilities will include and are not limited to: Chemistry and Immunoassay, Hematology, Hemostasis and Urinalysis.

ProPhaseLabs.com 5

Disclaimer

ProPhase Labs Inc. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 110 M - -
Net income 2022 16,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 162 M 162 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,47x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 129
Free-Float 39,0%
Technical analysis trends PROPHASE LABS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 10,33 $
Average target price 14,50 $
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ted William Karkus Chairman, CEO & Investor Relations
Monica Brady Chief Financial Officer
Louis Gleckel Independent Director
Jason Michael Barr Independent Director
Warren Hirsch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROPHASE LABS, INC.44.07%162
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.-18.14%9 766
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.-29.12%4 845
BALCHEM CORPORATION-22.36%4 256
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY-17.42%3 446
BELLRING BRANDS, INC.-14.16%3 340