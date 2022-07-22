ProPhase Labs : Corporate Presentation

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward‐looking statements relating to our strategy and business objectives. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation may be deemed to be forward‐looking statements including statements regarding our strategy, plans, objectives and initiatives, including those related to our plans to expand our in-house clinical testing capabilities and genomics testing offerings and our plans to develop Equivir, Equivir G (Rx) and

Linebacker. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential,"

"predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty or future events or outcomes. These forward‐looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those contemplated, projected, forecasted, estimated or budgeted, whether expressed or implied, by these forward‐looking statements including risks related to consumer demand for our diagnostic and genomic services, the competitive environment, challenges relating to entering into new business lines, the failure to obtain and maintain certain regulatory approvals, our ability to collect payment for the diagnostic tests we deliver, including our ability to collect payment from uninsured individuals if emergency funding is not allocated to the HRSA uninsured program in the future, and our ability to continue to execute on our business plan. Additional risks and uncertainties relating to our business can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and are not guarantees of future performance or development. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are made as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

ProPhaseLabs.com 2