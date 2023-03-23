Advanced search
    PRPH   US74345W1080

PROPHASE LABS, INC.

(PRPH)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:51:25 2023-03-23 pm EDT
7.535 USD   -4.74%
ProPhase Labs : Corporate Presentation

03/23/2023 | 02:24pm EDT
MARCH 2023

ProPhaseLabs.com

CORPORATE PRESENTATION

NASDAQ: PRPH

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forwardlooking statements relating to our strategy and business objectives. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation may be deemed to be forwardlooking statements including statements regarding our strategy, plans, objectives and initiatives, including those related to our plans to expand our in-house clinical testing capabilities and genomics testing offerings and our plans to develop and commercialize Equivir, Equivir G (Rx), Linebacker and the BE-Smart diagnostic test. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty or future events or outcomes. These forwardlooking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those contemplated, projected, forecasted, estimated or budgeted, whether expressed or implied, by these forwardlooking statements including risks related to consumer demand for our diagnostic and genomic services, the competitive environment, challenges relating to entering into new business lines, the failure to obtain and maintain the required regulatory approvals, our ability to collect payment for the diagnostic tests we deliver, and our ability to continue to execute on our business plan. Additional risks and uncertainties relating to our business can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and are not guarantees of future performance or development. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are made as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

ProPhaseLabs.com 2

THE FIVE DIVISIONS OF PROPHASE LABS

ProPhase

Nebula

ProPhase

Pharmaloz

TK

Diagnostics

Genomics

BioPharma

Contract

Supplements

Manufacturing

ProPhaseLabs.com 3

ProPhase TIMELINE

History of Strong Execution

2012

Turnaround

Ted Karkus, CEO, restructures and turns around the company. Stock bottoms at $0.65 per share.

2017

Big Sale

Cold-EEZE cold remedy brand sold to Mylan Pharma for $50 million. Develops new line of dietary supplements. Continues lozenge manufacturing business.

Beginning in

2018

Special Dividends

Long term shareholders well rewarded as company pays out $2.40 per share in special dividends between 2018 - 2022.

Q4 2020

Commenced Covid-19 Testing

Expanded into Covid-19 testing. Within a short period of time built a substantial business with a 25,000 sq. foot state-of-the art lab in Garden City, NY.

Q1 2021

Strong Revenue Growth

In first full quarter in the diagnostic testing business, reported approximately $13 million Lab revenues on approximately 110,000 Covid-19 tests.

ProPhaseLabs.com 4

ProPhase TIMELINE

Continued Strong Execution

Q3 2021

Commenced

Genetic

Sequencing

Acquires Nebula Genomics. Plan to leverage Food, Drug and Mass distribution and genomic sequencing in CLIA labs. Significant upside.

Year End 2021

Full Year

Results

Strong Revenue and Earnings Growth For the Year Ended December 31, 2021:

Reported net revenue of $79.0 million vs. $14.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. 2021 Net income of $6.3 million vs. a net loss of $2.1 million for 2020. 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $18.1 million vs. 2020 adjusted EBITDA of ($307,000).1

9 Months 2022

9 Months 2022 Results

Record net revenue of $100.8 million for the 9 months 2022 vs. $33.9 million for 9 months 2021. $20.9 million net income or $1.33 EPS vs. ($4.3) million or ($0.29) EPS for the nine months ended 2021.

Cash from operations $27.8 million vs. cash used in operations of ($9.0) in nine months 2021. $35.5 million adjusted EBITDA vs. $1.6 million for the prior

Reported

TTM

Reported TTM Q3 2022 Results

Record net revenue of $146.0 million reported for TTM 9/30/2022 vs. $39.0 million for the previous period or a +274% increase. Also reported TTM 9/30/2022 of $31.2 million net income and $51.9 million adjusted EBITDA.1

1. See Appendix A for reconciliation

period.1

ProPhaseLabs.com 5

Disclaimer

ProPhase Labs Inc. published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 18:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
