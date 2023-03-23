ProPhase Labs : Corporate Presentation

This presentation contains forward‐looking statements relating to our strategy and business objectives. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation may be deemed to be forward‐looking statements including statements regarding our strategy, plans, objectives and initiatives, including those related to our plans to expand our in-house clinical testing capabilities and genomics testing offerings and our plans to develop and commercialize Equivir, Equivir G (Rx), Linebacker and the BE-Smart diagnostic test. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty or future events or outcomes. These forward‐looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those contemplated, projected, forecasted, estimated or budgeted, whether expressed or implied, by these forward‐looking statements including risks related to consumer demand for our diagnostic and genomic services, the competitive environment, challenges relating to entering into new business lines, the failure to obtain and maintain the required regulatory approvals, our ability to collect payment for the diagnostic tests we deliver, and our ability to continue to execute on our business plan. Additional risks and uncertainties relating to our business can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and are not guarantees of future performance or development. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are made as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.
THE FIVE DIVISIONS OF PROPHASE LABS
ProPhase
Nebula
ProPhase
Pharmaloz
TK
Diagnostics
Genomics
BioPharma
Contract
Supplements
Manufacturing
ProPhase TIMELINE
History of Strong Execution
2012
Turnaround
Ted Karkus, CEO, restructures and turns around the company. Stock bottoms at $0.65 per share.
2017
Big Sale
Cold-EEZE cold remedy brand sold to Mylan Pharma for $50 million. Develops new line of dietary supplements. Continues lozenge manufacturing business.
Beginning in
2018
Special Dividends
Long term shareholders well rewarded as company pays out $2.40 per share in special dividends between 2018 - 2022.
Q4 2020
Commenced Covid-19 Testing
Expanded into Covid-19 testing. Within a short period of time built a substantial business with a 25,000 sq. foot state-of-the art lab in Garden City, NY.
Q1 2021
Strong Revenue Growth
In first full quarter in the diagnostic testing business, reported approximately $13 million Lab revenues on approximately 110,000 Covid-19 tests.
ProPhase TIMELINE
Continued Strong Execution
Q3 2021
Commenced
Genetic
Sequencing
Acquires Nebula Genomics. Plan to leverage Food, Drug and Mass distribution and genomic sequencing in CLIA labs. Significant upside.
Year End 2021
Full Year
Results
Strong Revenue and Earnings Growth For the Year Ended December 31, 2021:
Reported net revenue of $79.0 million vs. $14.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. 2021 Net income of $6.3 million vs. a net loss of $2.1 million for 2020. 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $18.1 million vs. 2020 adjusted EBITDA of ($307,000).1
9 Months 2022
9 Months 2022 Results
Record net revenue of $100.8 million for the 9 months 2022 vs. $33.9 million for 9 months 2021. $20.9 million net income or $1.33 EPS vs. ($4.3) million or ($0.29) EPS for the nine months ended 2021.
Cash from operations $27.8 million vs. cash used in operations of ($9.0) in nine months 2021. $35.5 million adjusted EBITDA vs. $1.6 million for the prior
Reported
TTM
Reported TTM Q3 2022 Results
Record net revenue of $146.0 million reported for TTM 9/30/2022 vs. $39.0 million for the previous period or a +274% increase. Also reported TTM 9/30/2022 of $31.2 million net income and $51.9 million adjusted EBITDA.1
