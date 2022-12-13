Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Prophecy DeFi Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    PDFI   CA74349R1055

PROPHECY DEFI INC.

(PDFI)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:56 2022-12-13 pm EST
0.0200 CAD   -20.00%
05:20pProphecy DeFi Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors
NE
11/29Prophecy DeFi Inc. Announces Resignation of Stuart Hensman from the Board of Directors
CI
11/29Prophecy DeFi Announces Resignation of Director
NE
Summary 
Summary

Prophecy DeFi Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors

12/13/2022 | 05:20pm EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2022) - Prophecy DeFi Inc. (CSE: PDFI) ("Prophecy DeFi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Andy Dayes to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Dayes has 30 years' experience in the financial services industry as an entrepreneur, a company principal, and a senior executive working with large financial institutions such as Wells Fargo and entrepreneurial firms such as Next Edge Capital and Efficient Capital in the institutional capital-raising space.

"I am excited to be joining Prophecy DeFi's Board and looking forward to the opportunity to help contribute to the Company's growth," said Andy Dayes.

"The Board of Directors and I are excited to welcome Andy to the Company. His business experience will be hugely valuable to our Board and company moving forward," said Mr. John McMahon, CEO, Prophecy DeFi.

The Company would also like to announce the resignation of Charlie Morris from its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"On behalf of the Board and the Company, I would like to thank Charlie for his contributions to Prophecy DeFi," said John McMahon, CEO, Prophecy DeFi. "We wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

About Prophecy DeFi

Prophecy DeFi (CSE: PDFI) provides retail and institutional investors with access to the decentralized finance sector by bridging the gap between DeFi and traditional finance. Prophecy DeFi invests in diverse DeFi and Web 3.0 startups to create new business opportunities in a coherent ecosystem.

www.prophecydefi.com

For further information, please contact:

John McMahon, CEO
Tel: (416) 764-0314
Email: jmcmahon@prophecydefi.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals and the possibility that the completion of the transaction may not occur. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR
FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147866


© Newsfilecorp 2022
