ProPhotonix : POSTING OF NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGOctober 9, 2020

October 9, 2020

ProPhotonix Limited

("ProPhotonix" or "the Company")

POSTING OF NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

ProPhotonix Limited (London Stock Exchange - AIM: PPIX, OTC: STKR), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, announces that its 2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) has been posted to stockholders and is available on the Company's web site. The Company's AGM will be held on November 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time at the Company's office at 13 Red Roof Lane, Salem, New Hampshire 03079. Only stockholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2020 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are encouraging stockholders not to attend this year's meeting in person, as space is limited, accommodating very few attendees. The Board requests that all stockholders vote by internet, telephone, email, CREST, facsimile or by mail, in each case as available. The proxy card or voting instructions sent to stockholders will indicate which means of voting are available in the stockholder's jurisdiction.

The Notice of AGM and the Annual Report and Accounts can be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website at www.prophotonix.com.