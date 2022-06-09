Proplastics : June 9, 20222021 Annual Report

Proplastics Limited Inimitable Offering

Proplastics Limited (formerly Murray & Roberts and Masimba Industries (Private) Limited), is the only Zimbabwean plastic pipes and fittings manufacturer listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.

Proplastics Limited is Zimbabwe's leading plastic pipe manufacturer, specialising in the production of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), High- Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) pipes and related fittings. The pipes are manufactured for various applications in irrigation, water and sewer reticulation, mining, telecommunications and buildingconstruction.

Proplastics Limited was established in 1965, Proplastics has over 50 yearsof experience in manufacturing complete range of plastic pipes and fittings in Zimbabwe with a significant market share in the SADC region.

Proplastics pipes and fittings are easy to install and are adapted to

variety of conditions encountered during use. Our products are corrosion-resistant, light in weight, have zero failure rates, are energy efficient which ensures long-term performance.

We request that in your next project ''You should invest in pipe material of choice, invest in Pipe Systems That Last; invest in Proplastics PVC and HDPE pipes and fittings.''

Please watch out for cheap imitations and products made from

recycled materials and always insist on a minimum of 50 years performance guarantee on your next purchase remember ''Cheap Always Cost a Fold.''