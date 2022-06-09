Log in
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-05
65.00 ZWL    0.00%
03:22aPROPLASTICS : June 9, 20222021 Annual Report
PU
05/06Proplastics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021PROPLASTICS : Skips Dividend to Cut Debt
AQ
Proplastics : June 9, 20222021 Annual Report

06/09/2022
P R O P L A S T I C S L I M I T E D | 2 0 2 1 A N N U A L R E P O R T

Contents

Company Profile

2

Proplastics Unique Proposition

3

Group Financial Highlights

4-5

Ratios and Statistics

6

Chairman's Statement

7-8

Corporate Governance, Directorate and Executive Committees

9-12

Audit Committee

13

Sustainability

15

Report of the Directors

16-17

Report of the Independent Auditors to the Shareholders of Proplastics Limited

18-24

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

26

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

27

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

28

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

29

Company Statement of Financial Position

30

Company Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

31

Company Statement of Changes in Equity

32

Company Statement of Cash Flows

33

Accounting Policies

34-51

Notes to the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements

52-88

Shareholder Analysis - Consolidated Top 20

89

Shareholder Analysis - Company Statistics

89-91

Notice to Shareholders

92

Proxy form

93-94

1

P R O P L A S T I C S L I M I T E D | 2 0 2 1 A N N U A L R E P O R T

Company Profile

Name of Company:

Proplastics Limited

Address:

5 Spurn Road

Ardbennie

P.O. Box CY 1199

Causeway

Harare

Zimbabwe

Telephone:

+ 263 773 894 561/2

Cell:

+263 773 888 926

E-mail:

info@proplastics.co.zw

Web:

www.proplastics.co.zw

Description of Company:

Manufacturer of Polyvinyl

Chloride (PVC); High- Density

Polyethylene (HDPE); Low

Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Pipes and related fittings

Company Established:

1965

Chief Executive Officer:

Kudakwashe Leo Chigiya

E-mail:

kchigiya@proplastics.zw

Proplastics Limited Inimitable Offering

Proplastics Limited (formerly Murray & Roberts and Masimba Industries (Private) Limited), is the only Zimbabwean plastic pipes and fittings manufacturer listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.

Proplastics Limited is Zimbabwe's leading plastic pipe manufacturer, specialising in the production of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), High- Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) pipes and related fittings. The pipes are manufactured for various applications in irrigation, water and sewer reticulation, mining, telecommunications and buildingconstruction.

Proplastics Limited was established in 1965, Proplastics has over 50 yearsof experience in manufacturing complete range of plastic pipes and fittings in Zimbabwe with a significant market share in the SADC region.

Proplastics pipes and fittings are easy to install and are adapted to

  1. variety of conditions encountered during use. Our products are corrosion-resistant, light in weight, have zero failure rates, are energy efficient which ensures long-term performance.

We request that in your next project ''You should invest in pipe material of choice, invest in Pipe Systems That Last; invest in Proplastics PVC and HDPE pipes and fittings.''

Please watch out for cheap imitations and products made from

recycled materials and always insist on a minimum of 50 years performance guarantee on your next purchase remember ''Cheap Always Cost a Fold.''

2

P R O P L A S T I C S L I M I T E D | 2 0 2 1 A N N U A L R E P O R T

Proplastics Unique Proposition

Proplastics Cause

Top of Client's Mind.

Proplastics Vision

Unrivalled Leadership in Plastic Piping Systems.

Proplastics Mission

To deliver World Class Plastic Piping Systems.

What makes us unique

Game Changing Capabilities.

Scope of the Game

Plastic Piping Systems.

Our Brand Expression

Pipe Systems that Last.

Our Strategic Focus Areas

Value | Growth | Innovation | Risk.

Our Behaviours

Learning | Caring | Performance Driven | Excellence | Team Proplastics.

Our Values

Integrity | Respect | Leadership | Communication | Teamwork.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Proplastics Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 07:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
