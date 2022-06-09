Proplastics : June 9, 20222021 Annual Report

P R O P L A S T I C S L I M I T E D | 2 0 2 1 A N N U A L R E P O R T
Contents
Company Profile
2
Proplastics Unique Proposition
3
Group Financial Highlights
4-5
Ratios and Statistics
6
Chairman's Statement
7-8
Corporate Governance, Directorate and Executive Committees
9-12
Audit Committee
13
Sustainability
15
Report of the Directors
16-17
Report of the Independent Auditors to the Shareholders of Proplastics Limited
18-24
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
26
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
27
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
28
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
29
Company Statement of Financial Position
30
Company Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
31
Company Statement of Changes in Equity
32
Company Statement of Cash Flows
33
Accounting Policies
34-51
Notes to the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements
52-88
Shareholder Analysis - Consolidated Top 20
89
Shareholder Analysis - Company Statistics
89-91
Notice to Shareholders
92
Proxy form
93-94
1
Company Profile
Name of Company:
Proplastics Limited
Address:
5 Spurn Road
Ardbennie
P.O. Box CY 1199
Causeway
Harare
Zimbabwe
Telephone:
+ 263 773 894 561/2
Cell:
+263 773 888 926
E-mail:
info@proplastics.co.zw
Web:
www.proplastics.co.zw
Description of Company:
Manufacturer of Polyvinyl
Chloride (PVC); High- Density
Polyethylene (HDPE); Low
Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
Pipes and related fittings
Company Established:
1965
Chief Executive Officer:
Kudakwashe Leo Chigiya
E-mail:
kchigiya@proplastics.zw
Proplastics Limited Inimitable Offering
Proplastics Limited (formerly Murray & Roberts and Masimba Industries (Private) Limited), is the only Zimbabwean plastic pipes and fittings manufacturer listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.
Proplastics Limited is Zimbabwe's leading plastic pipe manufacturer, specialising in the production of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), High- Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) pipes and related fittings. The pipes are manufactured for various applications in irrigation, water and sewer reticulation, mining, telecommunications and buildingconstruction.
Proplastics Limited was established in 1965, Proplastics has over 50 yearsof experience in manufacturing complete range of plastic pipes and fittings in Zimbabwe with a significant market share in the SADC region.
Proplastics pipes and fittings are easy to install and are adapted to
variety of conditions encountered during use. Our products are corrosion-resistant, light in weight, have zero failure rates, are energy efficient which ensures long-term performance.
We request that in your next project ''You should invest in pipe material of choice, invest in Pipe Systems That Last; invest in Proplastics PVC and HDPE pipes and fittings.''
Please watch out for cheap imitations and products made from
recycled materials and always insist on a minimum of 50 years performance guarantee on your next purchase remember ''Cheap Always Cost a Fold.''
2
