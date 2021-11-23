Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PropTech : Application for quotation of securities - PTG

11/23/2021 | 05:50pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

PROPTECH GROUP LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday November 24, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

PTG

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

50,455,824

19/11/2020

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

PROPTECH GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

39141276959

1.3

ASX issuer code

PTG

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

24/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of escrow expiring on an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PTGAA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PTG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +restricted securities where the escrow period

And the date the escrow restrictions

has expired or is about to expire

have ceased or will cease

50,455,824

24/11/2021

Issue date

19/11/2020

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

50,455,824

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

As consideration for the transfer of the shares held in RECRM Pty Ltd as described in the Prospectus dated 28 October 2020.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.250000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

It is noted that 19,449,540 of the shares to be quoted will remain subject to voluntary escrow for a further 12 months

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Proptech Group Ltd. published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 22:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 18,1 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
Net income 2022 -3,80 M -2,75 M -2,75 M
Net Debt 2022 13,2 M 9,54 M 9,54 M
P/E ratio 2022 -24,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 89,8 M 64,8 M 64,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,69x
EV / Sales 2023 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart PROPTECH GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PropTech Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,60 AUD
Average target price 1,10 AUD
Spread / Average Target 83,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Hanna CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Simon Timothy Baker Non-Executive Chairman
Vasilios Nikolouzakis Chief Operating & Revenue Officer
Sam Antony Plowman Independent Non-Executive Director
George Johann Chmiel Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROPTECH GROUP LIMITED46.34%62
SCHIBSTED ASA25.47%11 216
INFORMA PLC-7.83%10 194
PEARSON PLC-8.14%6 316
KADOKAWA CORPORATION77.57%4 030
LAGARDÈRE S.A.12.79%3 643