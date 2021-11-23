PropTech : Application for quotation of securities - PTG
Announcement Summary
Entity name
PROPTECH GROUP LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Wednesday November 24, 2021
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
PTG
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
50,455,824
19/11/2020
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
PROPTECH GROUP LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
39141276959
1.3
ASX issuer code
PTG
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
24/11/2021
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of escrow expiring on an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
PTGAA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
PTG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of +restricted securities where the escrow period
And the date the escrow restrictions
has expired or is about to expire
have ceased or will cease
50,455,824
24/11/2021
Issue date
19/11/2020
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
50,455,824
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
As consideration for the transfer of the shares held in RECRM Pty Ltd as described in the Prospectus dated 28 October 2020.
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.250000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
It is noted that 19,449,540 of the shares to be quoted will remain subject to voluntary escrow for a further 12 months
Sales 2022
18,1 M
13,1 M
13,1 M
Net income 2022
-3,80 M
-2,75 M
-2,75 M
Net Debt 2022
13,2 M
9,54 M
9,54 M
P/E ratio 2022
-24,0x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
89,8 M
64,8 M
64,9 M
EV / Sales 2022
5,69x
EV / Sales 2023
3,80x
Nbr of Employees
103
Free-Float
57,0%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
0,60 AUD
Average target price
1,10 AUD
Spread / Average Target
83,3%
