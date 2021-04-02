Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ProQR Therapeutics N.V.    PRQR   NL0010872495

PROQR THERAPEUTICS N.V.

(PRQR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ProQR Announces Virtual Presentation at American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus (AAPOS) 2021

04/02/2021 | 04:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq:PRQR), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for severe genetic rare diseases, today announced a virtual presentation at the Annual Meeting of the American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus (AAPOS) held April 9-11, 2021.

ProQR’s presentation

Presentation title: A different type of genetic therapy: correcting a defective gene using antisense oligonucleotide treatment in CEP290 p.Cys998X LCA
Presenter: Arlene V. Drack, MD, Ronald Keech Professor of Pediatric Genetic Eye Disease Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, University of Iowa
Presentation type: Oral paper presentation
Date: April 10, 2021 at 1:23pm EDT. The presentation will be available for viewing until July 15, 2021.

About Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 (LCA10)

Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA) is the most common cause of blindness due to genetic disease in children. It consists of a group of diseases of which LCA10 is the most frequent and one of the most severe forms. LCA10 is caused by mutations in the CEP290 gene, of which the p.Cys998X mutation has the highest prevalence. LCA10 leads to early loss of vision causing most people to lose their sight in the first few years of life. To date, there are no treatments approved that treat the underlying cause of the disease. Approximately 2,000 people in the Western world have LCA10 because of this mutation.

About Sepofarsen
Sepofarsen (QR-110) is being evaluated in the pivotal Phase 2/3 Illuminate trial and is a first-in-class investigational RNA therapy designed to address the underlying cause of Leber congenital amaurosis 10 due to the p.Cys998X mutation (also known as the c.2991+1655A>G mutation) in the CEP290 gene. The p.Cys998X mutation leads to aberrant splicing of the mRNA and non-functional CEP290 protein. Sepofarsen is designed to enable normal splicing, resulting in restoration of normal (wild type) CEP290 mRNA and subsequent production of functional CEP290 protein. Sepofarsen is intended to be administered through intravitreal injections in the eye and has been granted orphan drug designation in the United States and the European Union and received fast-track designation and rare pediatric disease designation from the FDA as well as access to the PRIME scheme by the EMA.

About ProQR

ProQR Therapeutics is dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Based on our unique proprietary RNA repair platform technologies we are growing our pipeline with patients and loved ones in mind.
Learn more about ProQR at www.proqr.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to", "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include those relating to our presentation at AAPOS. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors in our filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including certain sections of our annual report filed on Form 20-F. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Investor Contact:
Sarah Kiely
ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
T: +1 617 599 6228
skiely@proqr.com
or
Hans Vitzthum
LifeSci Advisors
T: +1 617 430 7578
hans@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:
Cherilyn Cecchini, MD
LifeSci Communications
T: +1 646 876 5196
ccecchini@lifescicomms.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about PROQR THERAPEUTICS N.V.
04:15pProQR Announces Virtual Presentation at American Association for Pediatric Op..
GL
03/31PROQR THERAPEUTICS N  : Prices Offering at $6.50/Share, Expects to Raise $90 Mil..
MT
03/30PROQR THERAPEUTICS N  : Prices $90 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Ordin..
AQ
03/30ProQR Prices $90 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
GL
03/30PROQR THERAPEUTICS N  : Plans Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
MT
03/30ProQR Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
GL
03/24PROQR THERAPEUTICS N  : JMP Securities Adjusts ProQR Therapeutics PT to $35 From..
MT
03/24PROQR THERAPEUTICS N  : Releases Positive Results From Early-Stage Trial of Eye ..
MT
03/24ProQR Announces Positive Results from Clinical Trial of QR-421a in Usher Synd..
GL
03/17ProQR to Present Results from Phase 1/2 Trial of QR-421a for Usher Syndrome
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3,03 M - -
Net income 2021 -68,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,11x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 328 M 328 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 108x
Capi. / Sales 2022 67,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart PROQR THERAPEUTICS N.V.
Duration : Period :
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROQR THERAPEUTICS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 27,83 $
Last Close Price 6,54 $
Spread / Highest target 573%
Spread / Average Target 326%
Spread / Lowest Target 129%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Anton de Boer Chief Executive Officer
Smital Shah Chief Financial & Business Officer
Domenico Valerio Chairman-Supervisory Board
Aniz Girach Chief Medical Officer
Jennifer Pluim Vice President-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROQR THERAPEUTICS N.V.55.71%328
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.10.93%83 652
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.86%55 382
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.7.27%53 593
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-2.06%49 461
BEIGENE, LTD.32.47%31 387
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ