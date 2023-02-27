ProQR Therapeutics N : 2022 AGM Minutes FINAL

PAGE 1 / 6

2022 AGM of Shareholders - FINAL Meeting Minutes

PROQR THERAPEUTICS N.V.

2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - MINUTES

Date: 30 June 2022 Via: Video conference

1. Opening of the AGM and welcoming of the shareholders

Dinko Valerio, the chairman of the Supervisory Board of ProQR, opened the General Meeting and welcomed all attendees.

The chairman informed the meeting that the following members of the Management team were present:

Daniel de Boer, Chief Executive Officer

Smital Shah, Chief Business and Financial Officer

The chairman subsequently welcomed the following other members of the Supervisory Board present at the meeting:

Antoine Papiernik

Alison Lawton

James Shannon

Bart Filius

The chairman also welcomed Frederik Croiset van Uchelen and Youssef Quandili from KPMG, the auditor for the 2021 financial year.

Finally, the chairman informed the meeting that Sophie Roozendaal, the company's civil law notary from Allen & Overy, was present and that she will act as secretary of the meeting.

Subsequently the chairman went through the formal and procedural points of the meeting and in that respect noted that the meeting, which was organized as a virtual meeting only, has been convened taking into account all applicable legal and statutory provisions. The chairman also informed the meeting that the total number of shares outstanding as per the record date amounted to 71,362,088 ordinary shares. According to the attendance list, 29,720,108 ordinary shares were present or represented at this meeting. The chairman informed the meeting that the votes casted by way of the proxies granted by the shareholders have been shared with the secretary and Ian Logan, VP, Head of Legal of ProQR, prior to the start of this meeting to enable them to inform the meeting on the outcome of the voting and the voting results.

No questions were asked in advance of the meeting about the formalities. The chairman proceeded with the next item of the agenda.

2. Report of the Management Board for the financial year 2021 (discussion item)

The chairman introduced agenda item 2 and gave the floor to the Company's CEO Daniel de Boer, to highlight the Company's performance in 2021.