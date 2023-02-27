ProQR Therapeutics N : 2022 AGM Minutes FINAL

PAGE 3 / 6
2022 AGM of Shareholders - FINAL Meeting Minutes
The proposal was adopted.

6. Release from liability of the members of the Supervisory Board with respect to the performance of their supervision during the financial year 2021 (voting item)
The chairman proposed to the meeting to grant discharge from liability of the Supervisory Board for the performance of their supervision during 2021.
No questions were asked in advance of the meeting about this agenda item.
The proposal was adopted.

7. Re-appointment of Supervisory Board member Alison Lawton (voting item)
The chairman explained to the meeting that this item of the agenda relates to the re-appointment of Alison Lawton as member of the Supervisory Board for a four-year term.
No questions were asked in advance of the meeting about this agenda item.
The proposal was adopted.

8. Re-appointment of Management Board member Daniel de Boer (voting item)
The chairman explained to the meeting that this item of the agenda relates to the re-appointment of Daniel de Boer as member of the Management Board for a four-year term.
No questions were asked in advance of the meeting about this agenda item.
The proposal was adopted.

9. Appointment of Management Board member Rene Beukema (voting item)
The chairman explained to the meeting that this item of the agenda relates to the appointment of Rene Beuke as member of the Management Board for a four-year term.
No questions were asked in advance of the meeting about this agenda item.