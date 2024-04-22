Page 2 / 10 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ProQR Therapeutics N.V. - Explanatory Notes to the Agenda

Explanatory notes to the agenda for the 2024 annual general meeting of shareholders of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (the "General Meeting"; the "Company") taking place on Wednesday May 22, 2024, at 16:30 hours CEST, at the offices of Allen & Overy LLP, Apollolaan 15, 1077 AB in Amsterdam, the Netherlands (the "AGM").

Agenda item 2:

Report of the Management Board for the financial year 2023 (discussion item)

The management board of the Company (the "Management Board") must prepare a report that gives a true and fair view of the position on the balance sheet date of the Annual Accounts (as defined in the explanatory notes to agenda item 3 below), the developments during the financial year and the results of the Company and its group companies of which the financial information has been included in the Annual Accounts. The report of the Management Board for 2023 was included in the Annual Accounts and will be discussed at the AGM.

Agenda item 3:

Adoption of the annual accounts for the financial year 2023 (voting item)

The Management Board must prepare annual accounts, consisting of a balance sheet and a profit and loss account with respect to the preceding financial year, as well as consolidated accounts and explanatory notes thereto. The Management Board has drawn up such annual accounts for the financial year 2023 (the "Annual Accounts"), which Annual Accounts were signed by all members of the Management Board and by all members of the supervisory board of the Company (the "Supervisory Board"). The Annual Accounts also reflect the appropriation of the net result for the financial year 2023. A copy of the Annual Accounts is available at the website of the Company (www.proqr.com).

It is proposed to the General Meeting to adopt the Annual Accounts.

Agenda item 4:

Release from liability of the members of the Management Board with respect to the performance of their management during the financial year 2023 (voting item)

It is proposed to the General Meeting to release the members of the Management Board from liability with respect to the performance of their duties during the financial year 2023 as appears from the Annual Accounts or otherwise disclosed prior to adoption of the Annual Accounts.