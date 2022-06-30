ProQR Therapeutics N : Annual General Meeting Results - Form 6-K

Annual General Meeting Results

On June 30, 2022, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. ("ProQR" or the "Company") held its 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders in a virtual-only format via videoconference. The final results of each of the agenda items submitted to a vote of the shareholders are as follows:

Agenda Item 4 : Adoption of the annual accounts, including the appropriation of net result, for the financial year 2021.

ProQR shareholders approved the adoption of the annual accounts, including the appropriation of net result, for the financial year 2021.

Agenda Item 5 : Release from liability of the members of the Management Board with respect to the performance of their management during the financial year 2021.

ProQR shareholders approved the release from liability of the members of the Management Board with respect to the performance of their management during the financial year 2021.

Agenda Item 6 : Release from liability of the members of the Supervisory Board with respect to the performance of their supervision during the financial year 2021.

ProQR shareholders approved the release from liability of the members of the Supervisory Board with respect to the performance of their supervision during the financial year 2021.

Agenda Item 7 : Re-appointment of Supervisory Board member Alison Lawton.

ProQR shareholders approved the re-appointment of Supervisory Board member Alison Lawton.

Agenda Item 8 : Re-appointment of Management Board member Daniel de Boer.

ProQR shareholders approved the re-appointment of Management Board member Daniel de Boer.

Agenda Item 9 : Appointment of Management Board member Rene Beukema.

ProQR shareholders approved the appointment of Management Board member Rene Beukema.

Agenda Item 10 : Appointment of KPMG Accountants N.V. as the Company's external auditor for the financial year 2023.

ProQR shareholders approved the appointment of KPMG Accountants N.V. as the Company's external auditor for the financial year 2023.

Agenda Item 11 : Amendment of the Compensation Principles for the Supervisory Board.

ProQR shareholders approved the amendment of the Compensation Principles for the Supervisory Board.

Agenda Item 12 : Amendment of the Compensation Policy for the Management Board.

ProQR shareholders approved the amendment of the Compensation Policy for the Management Board.

Agenda Item 13 : Reverse stock split and amendment of the Articles of Association of the Company.

ProQR shareholders approved the reverse stock split and amendment of the Articles of Association of the Company.

Agenda Item 14 : Authorization of the Management Board to issue ordinary shares.

ProQR shareholders approved the authorization of the Management Board to issue ordinary shares.

Agenda Item 15 : Authorization of the Management Board to acquire ordinary shares in the capital of the Company.

ProQR shareholders approved the authorization of the Management Board to acquire ordinary shares in the capital of the Company.