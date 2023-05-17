ProQR Therapeutics N : Annual General Meeting Results - Form 6-K

Annual General Meeting Results

On May 17, 2023, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. ("ProQR" or the "Company") held its 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders at the offices of Allen & Overy LLP, Apollolaan 15, 1077 AB in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The final results of each of the agenda items submitted to a vote of the shareholders are as follows:

Agenda Item 3 : Adoption of the annual accounts, including the appropriation of net result, for the financial year 2022.

ProQR shareholders approved the adoption of the annual accounts, including the appropriation of net result, for the financial year 2022.

Agenda Item 4 : Release from liability of the members of the Management Board with respect to the performance of their management during the financial year 2022.

ProQR shareholders approved the release from liability of the members of the Management Board with respect to the performance of their management during the financial year 2022.

Agenda Item 5 : Release from liability of the members of the Supervisory Board with respect to the performance of their supervision during the financial year 2022.

ProQR shareholders approved the release from liability of the members of the Supervisory Board with respect to the performance of their supervision during the financial year 2022.

Agenda Item 6 : Re-appointment of Bart Filius as Supervisory Board member.

ProQR shareholders approved the re-appointment of Bart Filius as Supervisory Board member.

Agenda Item 7 : Appointment of Theresa Heggie as Supervisory Board member.

ProQR shareholders approved the appointment of Theresa Heggie as Supervisory Board member.

Agenda Item 8 : Appointment of Begoña Carreño as Supervisory Board member.

ProQR shareholders approved the appointment of Begoña Carreño as Supervisory Board member.

Agenda Item 9 : Appointment of KPMG Accountants N.V. as the Company's external auditor for the financial year 2024.

ProQR shareholders approved the appointment of KPMG Accountants N.V. as the Company's external auditor for the financial year 2024.

Agenda Item 10 : Authorization of the Management Board to issue ordinary shares.

ProQR shareholders approved the authorization of the Management Board to issue ordinary shares.

Agenda Item 11 : Authorization of the Management Board to acquire ordinary shares in the capital of the Company.

ProQR shareholders approved the authorization of the Management Board to acquire ordinary shares in the capital of the Company.