    PRQR   NL0010872495

PROQR THERAPEUTICS N.V.

(PRQR)
  Report
ProQR Therapeutics N : Euretina DG Birch. Phase 1b/2 interim results of QR-421a RNA therapy in retinitis pigmentosa due to mutations in USH2A

09/09/2021 | 05:12am EDT
Phase 1b/2 interim results of QR-421a RNA

therapy in retinitis pigmentosa due to mutations in

the USH2A gene (Stellar trial)

David G. Birch1, Isabelle Audo2,3,4, K. Thiran Jayasundera5, Isabelle Meunier6,7, Rachel M. Huckfeldt8, Robert K. Koenekoop9,10, Paul Yang11, Ellen C. Dahler12, Eduard P. M. de Cock12, John Taylor13, Naveed K. Shams12, Aniz Girach12

1Retina Foundation of the Southwest, Dallas, TX, USA; 2Sorbonne Université, INSERM, CNRS, Institut de la vision, Paris, France; 3CHNO des Quinze- Vingts, DHU Sight Restore, INSERM-DGOS CIC 1423, Paris, France; 4Institute of Ophthalmology, University College of London, London, London, UK;

5Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, W. K. Kellogg Eye Center, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI, USA; 6Institute for Neurosciences of Montpellier, INSERM, Montpellier University, Montpellier, France; 7National Reference Centre for Inherited Sensory Diseases, Montpellier University, CHU, Montpellier, France; 8Department of Ophthalmology, Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, Boston, MA, USA; 9Department of Pediatric Surgery, Montreal Children's Hospital, McGill University and McGill University Health Centre Research Institute, Montreal, QC, Canada; 10Department of Human Genetics and Ophthalmology, Montreal Children's Hospital, McGill University and McGill University Health Centre Research Institute, Montreal, QC, Canada; 11Casey Eye Institute, Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, OR, USA; 12ProQR Therapeutics, Leiden, Netherlands; 13YBR Analytics, Jacksonville, FL, USA.

This study was sponsored by ProQR Therapeutics.

Disclosures: DGB reports grant funding from ProQR Therapeutics during the conduct of the study.

Presented at the European Society of Retina Specialists (EURETINA) Virtual Meeting, September 9-12, 2021

Introduction

  • Retinitis pigmentosa (RP) is a group of inherited retinal diseases causing progressive blindness

Early-moderate disease

Advanced disease

Early/moderate disease

Losing visual acuity (VA)

Losing visual field from the outside-inward

Losing visual field from the outside-inward

  • USH2A gene mutations are the most common cause of autosomal recessive RP (arRP)1
  • Exon 13 mutations in the USH2A gene are present in non-syndromic RP (nsRP) and in a syndromic form of RP called Usher syndrome type 2, the leading cause of deaf-blindness2,3
  • To date, there are no approved treatments for the vision loss associated with mutations in USH2A gene

The Stellar trial evaluates the safety and tolerability of QR-421a, an RNA antisense

oligonucleotide, in individuals with biallelic mutations in exon 13 of USH2A

1. Verbakel S et al. Prog Retin Eye Res. 2018;66:157-186. 2. Rivolta C et al. Am J Hum Genet. 2000;66:1975-1978. 3. McGee TL et al. J Med Genet. 2010; 47(7):499-506

EURETINA September 9-12, 2021 - DG Birch. Phase 1b/2 interim results of QR-421aStellar trial

Stellar trial overview

  • Study design: 24-month, multicenter, Phase 1b/2 dose- escalation
    single-dose study
  • Participants: Aged ≥18 years with arRP and homozygous or compound heterozygous USH2A exon 13 mutations
  • Treatment: Single intravitreal QR-421a injection (50 μg, 100 μg or 200 μg) or sham injection
  • Primary endpoint: Frequency and severity of adverse events

0 month 1 month

COHORT 1

DS

50 µg

MC

(n=4)

COHORT 2

DS

100 µg

MC

(n=4)

COHORT 2B 100 µg Homozygous (n=3)

COHORT 3 200 µg Homozygous (n=3)

= Dose in one eye MCDS = DSMC review

Final Interim

Interim

Analysis 1

Analysis

3 months

0 month

1 month

3 months

24 months total

  • Secondary endpoints: Change in functional and structural outcome measures and serum pharmacokinetics

Fourteen participants received QR-421a (4 received the 50 μg dose, 7 received the 100 μg dose and 3 received the 200 μg dose) and 6 participants received sham.

arRP, autosomal recessive retinitis pigmentosa; DSMC, data and safety monitoring committee

EURETINA September 9-12, 2021 - DG Birch. Phase 1b/2 interim results of QR-421aStellar trial

QR-421a was well tolerated at all doses

  • QR-421awas well tolerated in >3,700 subject follow up days
  • No serious adverse events or inflammation were observed
  • One participant had worsening of pre-existing cataracts that was deemed not treatment related by the investigator
  • Progression of pre-existing cystoid macular edema was observed in one participant, that is being managed with standard of care

TE, treated eyes; UE, untreated eyes

Most common treatment emergent ocular adverse events (>10%)

QR-421a

Sham

TE (n=14)

UE (n=14)

TE (n=6)

UE (n=6)

Eye pain

3 (21.4%)

1 (7.1%)

1 (16.7%)

0 (0.0%)

Lacrimal increase

3 (21.4%)

1 (7.1%)

0 (0.0%)

0 (0.0%)

Anterior chamber cells

2 (14.3%)

1 (7.1%)

0 (0.0%)

0 (0.0%)

Conjunctival haemorrhage

2 (14.3%)

0 (0.0%)

2 (33.3%)

0 (0.0%)

Vision blurred

2 (14.3%)

1 (7.1%)

1 (16.7%)

1 (16.7%)

Intraocular pressure increased

2 (14.3%)

1 (7.1%)

0 (0.0%)

0 (0.0%)

Injury, poising and procedural

2 (14.3%)

0 (0.0%)

0 (0.0%)

0 (0.0%)

complications

Conjunctival hyperaemia

1 (7.1%)

0 (0.0%)

1 (16.7%)

0 (0.0%)

Eye pruritus

1 (7.1%)

0 (0.0%)

1 (16.7%)

0 (0.0%)

Visual impairment

1 (7.1%)

1 (7.1%)

1 (16.7%)

1 (16.7%)

Corneal opacity

0 (0.0%)

0 (0.0%)

1 (16.7%)

0 (0.0%)

Foreign body sensation

0 (0.0%)

0 (0.0%)

1 (16.7%)

0 (0.0%)

Maculopathy

0 (0.0%)

0 (0.0%)

1 (16.7%)

1 (16.7%)

Photopsia

0 (0.0%)

1 (7.1%)

1 (16.7%)

1 (16.7%)

Vitreous detachment

0 (0.0%)

0 (0.0%)

1 (16.7%)

0 (0.0%)

EURETINA September 9-12, 2021 - DG Birch. Phase 1b/2 interim results of QR-421aStellar trial

Benefits in BCVA and static perimetry following single injection QR-421a treatment

  • BCVA stabilization was observed in QR-421a-treated eyes, versus decline observed in untreated eyes
  • At week 48, mean BCVA benefit was 6.0 letters for all QR-421a-treated participants
  • Results were driven by advanced disease stage patients
    • Mean BCVA benefit was 9.3 letters in advanced stage participants (n=6)
  • No BCVA benefit was observed in sham-treated eyes

Mean Change from Baseline in BCVA

Advanced Population

letters)(ETDRSBCVAinChange

6

Single

4

declineofDirection

lociofnumberMean

dose

2

0

-2

-4

9.3 letter

-6

benefit

-8

-10

BL

1

4

8

12

16

24

36

48

Weeks

14

improvement

12

6

10

8

≥7dB

4

with

2

0

-2

Mean change from baseline in number of loci with improved static perimetry was 9.2 versus 6.1 loci in QR-421a-treated eyes versus untreated eyes at week 12

Results were driven by early-moderate stage patients

  • Mean change of 12.9 versus 6.9 loci in QR-421a-treated eyes versus untreated eyes

Sham-treated eyes responded similarly to

QR-421a-untreated eyes

Mean Number of retinal loci with

≥7dB improvement in static perimetry

Early-moderate population

Single

6.0 loci

benefitofDirection

benefit

dose

BL 4

12

24

36

48

Weeks

BCVA, best-corrected visual acuity; loci, locations

QR-421a Treated eyes

Untreated eyes

Sham Treated eyes

EURETINA September 9-12, 2021 - DG Birch. Phase 1b/2 interim results of QR-421aStellar trial

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ProQR Therapeutics NV published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 09:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
