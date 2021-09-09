ProQR Therapeutics N : Euretina DG Birch. Phase 1b/2 interim results of QR-421a RNA therapy in retinitis pigmentosa due to mutations in USH2A
09/09/2021 | 05:12am EDT
Phase 1b/2 interim results of QR-421a RNA
therapy in retinitis pigmentosa due to mutations in
the USH2A gene (Stellar trial)
David G. Birch1, Isabelle Audo2,3,4, K. Thiran Jayasundera5, Isabelle Meunier6,7, Rachel M. Huckfeldt8, Robert K. Koenekoop9,10, Paul Yang11, Ellen C. Dahler12, Eduard P. M. de Cock12, John Taylor13, Naveed K. Shams12, Aniz Girach12
1Retina Foundation of the Southwest, Dallas, TX, USA; 2Sorbonne Université, INSERM, CNRS, Institut de la vision, Paris, France; 3CHNO des Quinze- Vingts, DHU Sight Restore, INSERM-DGOS CIC 1423, Paris, France; 4Institute of Ophthalmology, University College of London, London, London, UK;
5Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, W. K. Kellogg Eye Center, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI, USA; 6Institute for Neurosciences of Montpellier, INSERM, Montpellier University, Montpellier, France; 7National Reference Centre for Inherited Sensory Diseases, Montpellier University, CHU, Montpellier, France; 8Department of Ophthalmology, Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, Boston, MA, USA; 9Department of Pediatric Surgery, Montreal Children's Hospital, McGill University and McGill University Health Centre Research Institute, Montreal, QC, Canada; 10Department of Human Genetics and Ophthalmology, Montreal Children's Hospital, McGill University and McGill University Health Centre Research Institute, Montreal, QC, Canada; 11Casey Eye Institute, Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, OR, USA; 12ProQR Therapeutics, Leiden, Netherlands; 13YBR Analytics, Jacksonville, FL, USA.
This study was sponsored by ProQR Therapeutics.
Disclosures: DGB reports grant funding from ProQR Therapeutics during the conduct of the study.
Presented at the European Society of Retina Specialists (EURETINA) Virtual Meeting, September 9-12, 2021
Introduction
Retinitis pigmentosa (RP) is a group of inherited retinal diseases causing progressive blindness
Early-moderate disease
Advanced disease
Early/moderate disease
Losing visual acuity (VA)
Losing visual field from the outside-inward
Losing visual field from the outside-inward
USH2A gene mutations are the most common cause of autosomal recessive RP (arRP)1
Exon 13 mutations in theUSH2A gene are present in non-syndromic RP (nsRP) and in a syndromic form of RP called Usher syndrome type 2, the leading cause of deaf-blindness2,3
To date, there are no approved treatments for the vision loss associated with mutations inUSH2A gene
The Stellar trial evaluates the safety and tolerability of QR-421a, an RNA antisense
oligonucleotide, in individuals with biallelic mutations in exon 13 of USH2A
1. Verbakel S et al. Prog Retin Eye Res. 2018;66:157-186. 2. Rivolta C et al. Am J Hum Genet. 2000;66:1975-1978. 3. McGee TL et al. J Med Genet. 2010; 47(7):499-506
Stellar trial overview
Study design: 24-month, multicenter, Phase 1b/2 dose- escalation
single-dose study
Participants: Aged ≥18 years with arRP and homozygous or compound heterozygous USH2A exon 13 mutations
Treatment: Single intravitreal QR-421a injection (50 μg, 100 μg or 200 μg) or sham injection
Primary endpoint: Frequency and severity of adverse events
0 month 1 month
COHORT 1
DS
50 µg
MC
(n=4)
COHORT 2
DS
100 µg
MC
(n=4)
COHORT 2B 100 µg Homozygous (n=3)
COHORT 3 200 µg Homozygous (n=3)
= Dose in one eye MCDS = DSMC review
Final Interim
Interim
Analysis 1
Analysis
3 months
0 month
1 month
3 months
24 months total
Secondary endpoints: Change in functional and structural outcome measures and serum pharmacokinetics
Fourteen participants received QR-421a (4 received the 50 μg dose, 7 received the 100 μg dose and 3 received the 200 μg dose) and 6 participants received sham.
arRP, autosomal recessive retinitis pigmentosa; DSMC, data and safety monitoring committee
QR-421a was well tolerated at all doses
QR-421awas well tolerated in >3,700 subject follow up days
No serious adverse events or inflammation were observed
One participant had worsening of pre-existing cataracts that was deemed not treatment related by the investigator
Progression of pre-existing cystoid macular edema was observed in one participant, that is being managed with standard of care
TE, treated eyes; UE, untreated eyes
Most common treatment emergent ocular adverse events (>10%)
QR-421a
Sham
TE (n=14)
UE (n=14)
TE (n=6)
UE (n=6)
Eye pain
3 (21.4%)
1 (7.1%)
1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%)
Lacrimal increase
3 (21.4%)
1 (7.1%)
0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%)
Anterior chamber cells
2 (14.3%)
1 (7.1%)
0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%)
Conjunctival haemorrhage
2 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%)
Vision blurred
2 (14.3%)
1 (7.1%)
1 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%)
Intraocular pressure increased
2 (14.3%)
1 (7.1%)
0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%)
Injury, poising and procedural
2 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%)
complications
Conjunctival hyperaemia
1 (7.1%)
0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%)
Eye pruritus
1 (7.1%)
0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%)
Visual impairment
1 (7.1%)
1 (7.1%)
1 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%)
Corneal opacity
0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%)
Foreign body sensation
0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%)
Maculopathy
0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%)
Photopsia
0 (0.0%)
1 (7.1%)
1 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%)
Vitreous detachment
0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%)
Benefits in BCVA and static perimetry following single injection QR-421a treatment
BCVA stabilization was observed in QR-421a-treated eyes, versus decline observed in untreated eyes
At week 48, mean BCVA benefit was6.0 letters for all QR-421a-treated participants
Results were driven by advanced disease stage patients
Mean BCVA benefit was9.3 letters in advanced stage participants (n=6)
No BCVA benefit was observed in sham-treated eyes
Mean Change from Baseline in BCVA
Advanced Population
letters)(ETDRSBCVAinChange
6
Single
4
declineofDirection
lociofnumberMean
dose
2
0
-2
-4
9.3 letter
-6
benefit
-8
-10
BL
1
4
8
12
16
24
36
48
Weeks
•
•
•
14
improvement
12
6
10
8
≥7dB
4
with
2
0
-2
Mean change from baseline in number of loci with improved static perimetry was 9.2 versus 6.1 loci in QR-421a-treated eyes versus untreated eyes at week 12
Results were driven by early-moderate stage patients
Mean change of12.9 versus 6.9 loci in QR-421a-treated eyes versus untreated eyes
