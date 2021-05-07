ProQR Therapeutics N : ARVO Russell SR et al., Safety and efficacy of sepofarsen in the second

Description

Author(s)

Stephen R. Russell1, Arlene V. Drack1, Artur V. Cideciyan2, Samuel G. Jacobson2, Bart P. Leroy3,4, Wilhelmina den Hollander5, Adriana Hollestein-Havelaar5, Michael R. Schwartz5, Aniz Girach5

1Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, Carver College of Medicine, University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA, USA; 2Scheie Eye Institute, Department of Ophthalmology, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA; 3Department of Ophthalmology & Center for Medical Genetics, Ghent University Hospital & Ghent University, Ghent, Belgium; 4Ophthalmic Genetics & Visual Electrophysiology, Division of Ophthalmology, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, PA, USA; 5ProQR Therapeutics, Leiden, the Netherlands