ProQR Therapeutics N : ARVO Russell SR et al., Safety and efficacy of sepofarsen in the second

Description
Author(s)
Stephen R. Russell1, Arlene V. Drack1, Artur V. Cideciyan2, Samuel G. Jacobson2, Bart P. Leroy3,4, Wilhelmina den Hollander5, Adriana Hollestein-Havelaar5, Michael R. Schwartz5, Aniz Girach5
1Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, Carver College of Medicine, University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA, USA; 2Scheie Eye Institute, Department of Ophthalmology, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA; 3Department of Ophthalmology & Center for Medical Genetics, Ghent University Hospital & Ghent University, Ghent, Belgium; 4Ophthalmic Genetics & Visual Electrophysiology, Division of Ophthalmology, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, PA, USA; 5ProQR Therapeutics, Leiden, the Netherlands
Disclaimer
ProQR Therapeutics NV published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 16:49:04 UTC.