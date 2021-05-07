Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRQR   NL0010872495

PROQR THERAPEUTICS N.V.

(PRQR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ProQR Therapeutics N : ARVO Russell SR et al., Safety and efficacy of sepofarsen in the second

05/07/2021 | 12:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Description

Author(s)

Stephen R. Russell1, Arlene V. Drack1, Artur V. Cideciyan2, Samuel G. Jacobson2, Bart P. Leroy3,4, Wilhelmina den Hollander5, Adriana Hollestein-Havelaar5, Michael R. Schwartz5, Aniz Girach5

1Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, Carver College of Medicine, University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA, USA; 2Scheie Eye Institute, Department of Ophthalmology, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA; 3Department of Ophthalmology & Center for Medical Genetics, Ghent University Hospital & Ghent University, Ghent, Belgium; 4Ophthalmic Genetics & Visual Electrophysiology, Division of Ophthalmology, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, PA, USA; 5ProQR Therapeutics, Leiden, the Netherlands

Disclaimer

ProQR Therapeutics NV published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 16:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PROQR THERAPEUTICS N.V.
12:50pPROQR THERAPEUTICS N  : ARVO Russell SR et al., Safety and efficacy of sepofarse..
PU
05/06PROQR : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06ProQR Announces First Quarter 2021 Operating and Financial Results
GL
05/04PROQR THERAPEUTICS N  : Yarrow Biotechnology Sign License, Discovery Collaborati..
MT
05/04ProQR Therapeutics and Yarrow Biotechnology, an RTW Investments, LP Incubated..
GL
05/03PROQR THERAPEUTICS N  : Stifel Starts ProQR Therapeutics at Buy with $20 Price T..
MT
04/23ProQR Announces Virtual Presentation of Phase 1/2 Sepofarsen Extension Trial ..
GL
04/22ProQR Announces Participation in Upcoming Kempen Life Sciences Conference
GL
04/20ProQR Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
04/13PROQR THERAPEUTICS N  : Publishes Sepofarsen Trial Data in Scientific Journal Na..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,43 M - -
Net income 2021 -68,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 130 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,90x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 389 M 389 M -
EV / Sales 2021 107x
EV / Sales 2022 29,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart PROQR THERAPEUTICS N.V.
Duration : Period :
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROQR THERAPEUTICS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 26,57 $
Last Close Price 5,88 $
Spread / Highest target 648%
Spread / Average Target 352%
Spread / Lowest Target 206%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Anton de Boer Chief Executive Officer
Smital Shah Chief Financial & Business Officer
Domenico Valerio Chairman-Supervisory Board
Aniz Girach Chief Medical Officer
Jennifer Pluim Vice President-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROQR THERAPEUTICS N.V.40.00%389
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.14.16%83 778
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.10.67%56 202
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.81%55 180
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-0.14%51 631
BIONTECH SE106.08%40 576