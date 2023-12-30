Official PROR CAP press release

Prospector Capital Corp. (the “Company”) announced today that on December 18, 2023, it received a letter from the listing qualifications department staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it would be de-listed from the Nasdaq Capital Market for failure to maintain a minimum Market Value of Listed Securities at or above the minimum of $35 million required for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2), subject to the Company’s right to appeal.

In light of the Company’s subsequent completion on December 21, 2023 of its previously announced business combination, Nasdaq has confirmed that no further action need be taken on this matter.

About Prospector Capital Corp.

Prospector Capital Corp. is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company completed a business combination transaction on December 21, 2023.

