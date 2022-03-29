AI: Helping Businesses Navigate the Pressures of Inflation

UK businesses are being hit by the highest levels of inflation in over 30 years, with Input Producer Price Inflation hitting 13.6% on the year to January 2022. In comparison, output price inflation was 9.9 percent during the same period. The fallout from Covid-19 is driving up the cost of raw materials and disrupting global supply chains, not to mention the impact of Brexit and the Ukrainian war. Many businesses are reviewing their pricing processes as a result of the cumulative impact of these factors.

