Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PROS Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRO   US74346Y1038

PROS HOLDINGS, INC.

(PRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AI: Helping Businesses Navigate the Pressures of Inflation

03/29/2022 | 04:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UK businesses are being hit by the highest levels of inflation in over 30 years, with Input Producer Price Inflation hitting 13.6% on the year to January 2022. In comparison, output price inflation was 9.9 percent during the same period. The fallout from Covid-19 is driving up the cost of raw materials and disrupting global supply chains, not to mention the impact of Brexit and the Ukrainian war. Many businesses are reviewing their pricing processes as a result of the cumulative impact of these factors.

Read the full article

Disclaimer

PROS Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 20:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PROS HOLDINGS, INC.
04:28pAI : Helping Businesses Navigate the Pressures of Inflation
PU
03/28Analysis-U.S. mulls shaking up stock trading rules to aid small investors
RE
03/24LEADING WITH CERTAINTY IN AN UNCERTA : Key Business Takeaways Moving into 2022
PU
03/23PROS : What to Expect from the Airline Industry in 2022
PU
03/22PROS Honored in 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards
BU
03/22Japan's finance minister says rapid yen moves are undesirable
RE
03/21Stifel Adjusts Pros Holdings' Price Target to $45 From $48, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
03/18PROS : Air Cargo Alliance Aids Price Optimisation
PU
03/17PROS Holdings Collaborating With TAC Index to Provide Freight Data
MT
03/17PROS Deepens Visibility into Air Cargo Market Rates with TAC Index
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROS HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 269 M - -
Net income 2022 -84,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 89,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 408 M 1 408 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,57x
EV / Sales 2023 5,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 545
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart PROS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PROS Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 31,26 $
Average target price 43,75 $
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andres D. Reiner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stéfan Brent Schulz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William V. Russell Non-Executive Chairman
Damian W. Olthoff Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Greg B. Petersen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROS HOLDINGS, INC.-9.37%1 408
ORACLE CORPORATION-4.14%223 058
SAP SE-19.15%130 051
SERVICENOW INC.-10.22%116 552
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-9.76%35 760
HUBSPOT, INC.-25.32%23 417