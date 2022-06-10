AdAge – People on the Move: Grad Conn, PROS

PROS, the leader in price optimization, has appointed Grad Conn as CMO. Conn is responsible for global marketing and growth strategies for the company. An innovative marketer with a proven track record, he is an expert in creating world-class customer experiences that elevate brands. He has been described by Tom Foremski at ZDNet as "… a near perfect example of what a tech company CMO should be like." Conn's career experience includes CMO roles at Sprinklr and Microsoft US.

