  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PROS Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRO   US74346Y1038

PROS HOLDINGS, INC.

(PRO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:53 2022-06-10 pm EDT
28.24 USD   -3.02%
03:03pADAGE &NDASH; PEOPLE ON THE MOVE : Grad Conn, PROS
PU
06/02PROS : Grad Conn
PU
05/26PROS Appoints Grad Conn as Chief Marketing Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AdAge – People on the Move: Grad Conn, PROS

06/10/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
PROS, the leader in price optimization, has appointed Grad Conn as CMO. Conn is responsible for global marketing and growth strategies for the company. An innovative marketer with a proven track record, he is an expert in creating world-class customer experiences that elevate brands. He has been described by Tom Foremski at ZDNet as "… a near perfect example of what a tech company CMO should be like." Conn's career experience includes CMO roles at Sprinklr and Microsoft US.

Read full article

Disclaimer

PROS Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 19:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PROS HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 271 M - -
Net income 2022 -95,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 84,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 316 M 1 316 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,17x
EV / Sales 2023 4,74x
Nbr of Employees 1 545
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart PROS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PROS Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 29,12 $
Average target price 44,33 $
Spread / Average Target 52,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andres D. Reiner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stéfan Brent Schulz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William V. Russell Non-Executive Chairman
Damian W. Olthoff Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Greg B. Petersen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROS HOLDINGS, INC.-15.57%1 416
ORACLE CORPORATION-18.15%190 453
SAP SE-26.06%117 644
SERVICENOW INC.-24.17%101 316
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-17.79%31 948
SENSETIME GROUP INC.2.91%24 812