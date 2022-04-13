Metaverse, Web3 to Converge: 4 CX Changes Marketers Can Expect

Metaverse and Web3 innovations are transforming the fundamental underpinnings and operation of the virtual world, Accenture said in its Technology Vision 2022 report.
Instead of viewing the internet as a disparate collection of sites and apps, metaverse efforts envision a persistent 3D environment with its own sense of place, where moving from work to a social platform is as simple as walking across the street.
