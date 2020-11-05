News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Justice Department Files Antitrust Lawsuit Challenging Visa's Planned Acquisition of Plaid

The DOJ says the acquisition would allow Visa to unlawfully maintain a monopoly in the online debit market.

Lockdowns Cast a Shadow Over European Banks' Strong Earnings

European banks are mostly upbeat about their performance in the third quarter, but amid more positive signals were reminders of stiff long-term challenges facing the industry.

Fading Hopes of Big U.S. Spending Pull Down Yields Overseas

The election-induced drop in Treasury yields rippled overseas, dragging down borrowing costs in Europe as investors wrote off hopes that a big U.S. spending package could give the global economy a jolt.

BOE Boosts Stimulus as U.K. Battles Second Wave of Covid-19

The Bank of England announced another dose of bond purchases, becoming the first major central bank in Europe to boost stimulus measures in response to a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Pandemic Boosts Investor Appetite for Niche Funds

Investors poured money at a record clip into funds that track buzzy themes such as cybersecurity, green energy and health technology, hoping to profit on ways Covid-19 will upend the economy.

Downturn Drives Booming Business for Restructuring Pros

The business of restructuring troubled companies is thriving during the Covid-19 pandemic, driving revenues higher at several publicly traded investment banks and other financial advisers as their clients default on debt and seek concessions from creditors.

That Risky Corporate Loan Came From a Japanese Rice Farmer

A Japanese bank serving a system of cooperatives for farmers and fishermen has sought higher returns in the form of risky U.S. corporate loans. That meant trouble when Hertz filed for bankruptcy earlier this year.

Commerzbank Restructuring Costs Hit Bottom-Line

Commerzbank swung to a net loss in the third quarter as it booked a restructuring charge of EUR201 million and said it would need to make further cost reductions.

UniCredit Raises Cost-Savings Target

UniCredit raised its target for cost cuts to EUR1.25 billion and said it plans to resume dividends and buybacks next year after posting above-forecast third-quarter results.

