PROS HOLDINGS, INC.

(PRO)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/05 11:35:21 am
30.44 USD   +3.22%
08:06aPROS : Announces Virtual Investment Conference Schedule for November 2020
BU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10/29PROS HOLDINGS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

11/05/2020 | 11:16am EST
Justice Department Files Antitrust Lawsuit Challenging Visa's Planned Acquisition of Plaid

The DOJ says the acquisition would allow Visa to unlawfully maintain a monopoly in the online debit market. 

 
Lockdowns Cast a Shadow Over European Banks' Strong Earnings

European banks are mostly upbeat about their performance in the third quarter, but amid more positive signals were reminders of stiff long-term challenges facing the industry. 

 
Fading Hopes of Big U.S. Spending Pull Down Yields Overseas

The election-induced drop in Treasury yields rippled overseas, dragging down borrowing costs in Europe as investors wrote off hopes that a big U.S. spending package could give the global economy a jolt. 

 
BOE Boosts Stimulus as U.K. Battles Second Wave of Covid-19

The Bank of England announced another dose of bond purchases, becoming the first major central bank in Europe to boost stimulus measures in response to a second wave of coronavirus infections. 

 
Pandemic Boosts Investor Appetite for Niche Funds

Investors poured money at a record clip into funds that track buzzy themes such as cybersecurity, green energy and health technology, hoping to profit on ways Covid-19 will upend the economy. 

 
Downturn Drives Booming Business for Restructuring Pros

The business of restructuring troubled companies is thriving during the Covid-19 pandemic, driving revenues higher at several publicly traded investment banks and other financial advisers as their clients default on debt and seek concessions from creditors. 

 
That Risky Corporate Loan Came From a Japanese Rice Farmer

A Japanese bank serving a system of cooperatives for farmers and fishermen has sought higher returns in the form of risky U.S. corporate loans. That meant trouble when Hertz filed for bankruptcy earlier this year. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Financial Services 

 
Commerzbank Restructuring Costs Hit Bottom-Line

Commerzbank swung to a net loss in the third quarter as it booked a restructuring charge of EUR201 million and said it would need to make further cost reductions. 

 
UniCredit Raises Cost-Savings Target

UniCredit raised its target for cost cuts to EUR1.25 billion and said it plans to resume dividends and buybacks next year after posting above-forecast third-quarter results.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-05-20 1115ET


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 251 M - -
Net income 2020 -77,5 M - -
Net cash 2020 108 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -16,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 281 M 1 281 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,67x
EV / Sales 2021 4,70x
Nbr of Employees 1 413
Free-Float 81,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 41,22 $
Last Close Price 29,49 $
Spread / Highest target 89,9%
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andres D. Reiner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William V. Russell Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Leslie J. Rechan Chief Operating Officer
Stéfan Brent Schulz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roberto Reiner Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROS HOLDINGS, INC.-50.78%1 281
ORACLE CORPORATION6.63%170 085
SAP SE-19.59%134 909
SERVICENOW INC.81.91%100 174
INTUIT INC.30.95%89 800
DOCUSIGN, INC.217.11%43 516
