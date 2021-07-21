Log in
    PRO   US74346Y1038

PROS HOLDINGS, INC.

(PRO)
PROS : A Chemicals Manufacturer Delivers the Right Price at the Right Time

07/21/2021
To deal with the complex pricing needs of its customers, chemical manufacturer Wacker Chemie AG installed an artificial intelligence-based pricing engine to proactively provide customized price quotes across all its sales channels.

It is not uncommon for sales representatives to proactively offer a price quote when talking to a buyer about putting together a package that fits the buyer's needs and budget. Once price negotiations begin, sales representatives can take the information gathered in those conversations and build personalized price quotes for buyers that seal the deal.

Read the full article

Disclaimer

PROS Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2021 15:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
