PROS : A Chemicals Manufacturer Delivers the Right Price at the Right Time

To deal with the complex pricing needs of its customers, chemical manufacturer Wacker Chemie AG installed an artificial intelligence-based pricing engine to proactively provide customized price quotes across all its sales channels.

It is not uncommon for sales representatives to proactively offer a price quote when talking to a buyer about putting together a package that fits the buyer's needs and budget. Once price negotiations begin, sales representatives can take the information gathered in those conversations and build personalized price quotes for buyers that seal the deal.

