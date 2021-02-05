PROS : Announces Group Sales Solutions to Accelerate Airline Recovery Efforts

PROS, a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimise selling in the digital economy, has announced new editions of SaaS-based PROS Group Sales Optimizer (GSO), giving airlines like Etihad the power and control to offer group ticket sales through flexible, responsive self-serve channels.
By bolstering agency portals and eliminating in-person sales engagement, GSO is designed to help airlines increase conversion rates by up to 50% and revenue streams by up to 26% to further power their road to recovery.
Read the full article
Disclaimer
PROS Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 13:31:07 UTC.