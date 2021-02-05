Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PROS Holdings, Inc.    PRO

PROS HOLDINGS, INC.

(PRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PROS : Announces Group Sales Solutions to Accelerate Airline Recovery Efforts

02/05/2021 | 08:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PROS, a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimise selling in the digital economy, has announced new editions of SaaS-based PROS Group Sales Optimizer (GSO), giving airlines like Etihad the power and control to offer group ticket sales through flexible, responsive self-serve channels.

By bolstering agency portals and eliminating in-person sales engagement, GSO is designed to help airlines increase conversion rates by up to 50% and revenue streams by up to 26% to further power their road to recovery.

Read the full article

Disclaimer

PROS Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 13:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PROS HOLDINGS, INC.
02:51aPROS : What's Working in B2B Social Media Marketing?
PU
02:32aPROS : Announces Group Sales Solutions to Accelerate Airline Recovery Efforts
PU
01:58aPROS : Australian Manufacturers Build Path to Digital Future
PU
02/04China Carries Out Research to Join Trans-Pacific Partnership
MT
02/04PROS : Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call
PU
02/04PROS : Q4 Net Loss, Sales Beat Estimates; Offers Q1 FY21 Guidance
MT
02/04PROS HOLDINGS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/04PROS : Q4 Investor Presentation
PU
02/04PROS : Fact Sheet
PU
02/04PROS HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 251 M - -
Net income 2020 -77,5 M - -
Net cash 2020 108 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -25,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 971 M 1 971 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,42x
EV / Sales 2021 7,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 413
Free-Float 80,6%
Chart PROS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PROS Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 51,78 $
Last Close Price 45,38 $
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andres D. Reiner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William V. Russell Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Leslie J. Rechan Executive VP, Chief Operating & Customer Officer
Stéfan Brent Schulz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roberto Reiner Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROS HOLDINGS, INC.-10.62%1 971
ORACLE CORPORATION-2.07%186 505
SAP SE2.85%157 274
SERVICENOW INC.7.00%114 881
INTUIT INC.3.39%108 411
DOCUSIGN, INC.10.67%45 895
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ