    PRO   US74346Y1038

PROS HOLDINGS, INC.

(PRO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/24 04:00:02 pm EDT
25.86 USD   -6.27%
08:33aPROS Announces Investment Conference Schedule for June 2022
BU
05/17PROS Appoints Grad Conn as Chief Marketing Officer
BU
05/17PROS Appoints Grad Conn as Chief Marketing Officer
CI
PROS Announces Investment Conference Schedule for June 2022

05/25/2022 | 08:33am EDT
PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO), a market-leading provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, today announced that company management will participate in the following investment conferences in June 2022.

19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference | Virtual
Stefan Schulz, CFO, and Belinda Overdeput, Director, Investor Relations
Wednesday, June 1, 2022 | Virtual one-on-one meetings only

Baird’s 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference | InterContinental New York Barclay | New York, NY
Andres Reiner, President and CEO, and Belinda Overdeput, Director, Investor Relations
Tuesday, June 7, 2022 | Fireside Chat at 4:20-4:50 PM EDT

Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference | The InterContinental Boston Hotel | Boston, MA
Andres Reiner, President and CEO, and Belinda Overdeput, Director, Investor Relations
Wednesday, June 8, 2022 | Fireside Chat at 3:35-4:05 PM EDT

A live webcast and archive of these conference events will be available on the Investor Relations page of our web site at http://pros.com.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a market-leading provider of SaaS solutions that optimize shopping and selling experiences. Built on the PROS Platform, these intelligent solutions leverage business AI, intuitive user experiences and process automation to deliver frictionless, personalized purchasing experiences designed to meet the real-time demands of today’s B2B and B2C omnichannel shoppers, regardless of industry. To learn more, visit www.pros.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 270 M - -
Net income 2022 -95,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 84,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 168 M 1 168 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,63x
EV / Sales 2023 4,25x
Nbr of Employees 1 545
Free-Float 81,3%
Technical analysis trends PROS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 25,86 $
Average target price 43,00 $
Spread / Average Target 66,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andres D. Reiner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stéfan Brent Schulz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William V. Russell Non-Executive Chairman
Damian W. Olthoff Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Greg B. Petersen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROS HOLDINGS, INC.-25.02%1 168
ORACLE CORPORATION-20.85%184 183
SAP SE-26.36%115 521
SERVICENOW INC.-35.35%84 123
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-17.25%32 007
SENSETIME GROUP INC.-14.18%20 013