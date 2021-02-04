PROS : Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call
PROS Holdings, Inc.
Supplemental Information (unaudited)
Revenue
Q1 '19
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
Q3 '20
Q4'20
Subscription
$
30,921
$
35,108
$
38,592
$
40,706
$
43,170
$
42,377
$
42,029
$
42,897
Maintenance and Support
15,327
15,040
14,405
13,412
12,523
11,741
10,765
9,663
Recurring Revenue
$
46,248
$
50,148
$
52,997
$
54,118
$
55,693
$
54,118
$
52,794
$
52,560
Services
9,883
13,730
11,153
12,057
10,618
9,629
8,714
8,298
Total Revenue
$
56,131
$
63,878
$
64,150
$
66,175
$
66,311
$
63,747
$
61,508
$
60,858
Recurring Revenue %
82%
79%
83%
82%
84%
85%
86%
86%
Revenue by Geography
Q1 '19
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
Q3 '20
Q4'20
United States
$
19,780
$
20,862
$
21,631
$
23,690
$
21,800
$
20,715
$
19,960
$
19,824
Europe
17,287
18,720
19,279
18,628
19,930
17,682
18,827
18,497
Rest of World
19,064
24,296
23,240
23,857
24,581
25,350
22,721
22,537
Financial and Operating Metrics
Q1 '19
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
Q3 '20
Q4'20
Non-GAAP Gross Margin
66%
66%
61%
60%
59%
62%
62%
61%
Non-GAAP Recurring Revenue Gross Margin
75%
77%
76%
75%
74%
74%
74%
72%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(4,553)
$
(1,788)
$
(2,219)
$
(4,625)
$
(11,442)
$
(5,714)
$
(6,223)
$
(4,175)
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
272,636
$
329,562
$
319,162
$
306,077
$
251,782
$
220,157
$
322,352
$
329,134
Recurring Deferred Revenue
$
110,477
$
109,818
$
110,921
$
125,143
$
124,969
$
104,512
$
105,298
$
95,551
Total Deferred Revenue
$
128,791
$
128,603
$
127,932
$
142,260
$
140,240
$
118,396
$
118,040
$
110,528
Remaining Performance Obligations*
$
381,200
$
378,000
$
365,200
$
403,700
$
391,000
$
374,500
$
366,800
$
389,700
Remaining Performance Obligations - Current
$
183,500
$
182,700
$
176,600
$
188,300
$
191,600
$
180,800
$
175,400
$
178,900
Free Cash Flow
$
(9,624)
$
(5,207)
$
3,008
$
10,956
$
(25,542)
$
(23,482)
$
(15,729)
$
11,430
Total Headcount (including contractors)
1,191
1,253
1,355
1,413
1,454
1,428
1,424
1,403
Quota-carrying Personnel - New Business
62
62
67
69
64
68
65
51
*Remaining performance obligation represents contracted revenue that has not yet been recognized, which includes deferred revenue and unbilled amounts that will be recognized as revenue in future periods.
PROS Holdings, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures
PROS has provided certain financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. This information includes non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP recurring revenue gross margin, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. PROS uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating PROS' ongoing operational performance and cloud transition.
Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in these tables and in the earnings press release. PROS' use of non-GAAP financial measures may not be consistent with the presentations by similar companies in PROS' industry.
Non-GAAP gross profit: Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as GAAP gross profit less the portion of new headquarters noncash rent expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and share-based compensation costs allocated to cost of subscription, maintenance, license and services. Non-GAAP gross margin is calculated as the percentage of non-GAAP gross profit divided by total revenue. Non-GAAP recurring revenue gross margin is similarly calculated to compare the non-GAAP gross profit of recurring revenue (subscription, maintenance and support revenue) to total recurring revenue. In calculating the non-GAAP gross profit of recurring revenue, the total costs of subscription, maintenance and support are adjusted to reduce such costs by the portion of new headquarters noncash rent expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and share-based compensation costs allocated to cost of subscription and cost of maintenance.
Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income (loss) before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted to eliminate the effect of stock-based compensation cost, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, depreciation and amortization, integration costs and other one-time direct costs associated with our acquisitions, new headquarters noncash rent expense, debt extinguishment fees and capitalized internal-use software development costs. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as an indicator of our operating performance.
Free Cash Flow: Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less capital expenditures (excluding expenditures for PROS new headquarters), purchases of other (non-acquisition-related) intangible assets and capitalized internal- use software development costs.
PROS Holdings, Inc.
Supplemental Information - GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)
Gross Profit
Q1 '19
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
Q3 '20
Q4'20
GAAP Gross Profit
$
35,341
$
40,295
$
37,767
$
37,814
$
37,584
$
37,797
$
36,871
$
35,539
New headquarters noncash rent expense
153
160
166
167
162
156
99
-
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
1,034
993
961
907
842
948
910
886
Share-based compensation
538
494
503
490
524
502
519
587
Non-GAAP Gross Profit
$
37,066
$
41,942
$
39,397
$
39,378
$
39,112
$
39,403
$
38,399
$
37,012
Non-GAAP Gross Margin
66%
66%
61%
60%
59%
62%
62%
61%
Adjusted EBITDA
Q1 '19
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
Q3 '20
Q4'20
GAAP Loss From Operations
$
(13,610)
$
(12,145)
$
(12,512)
$
(15,071)
$
(21,352)
$
(15,139)
$
(16,163)
$
(13,426)
Acquisition-related expenses
-
-
248
254
-
-
-
-
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
1,583
1,425
1,425
1,398
1,383
1,375
1,386
1,363
New headquarters noncash rent expense
554
555
554
555
555
554
370
-
Debt extinghishment fees
-
319
-
-
-
-
-
-
Share-based compensation
6,046
5,979
6,209
6,446
6,347
5,752
6,378
5,922
Depreciation and other amortization
1,742
2,079
2,010
2,208
2,037
2,138
2,265
2,387
Capitalized internal-use software development costs
(868)
-
(153)
(415)
(412)
(394)
(459)
(421)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(4,553)
$
(1,788)
$
(2,219)
$
(4,625)
$
(11,442)
$
(5,714)
$
(6,223)
$
(4,175)
Free Cash Flow
Q1 '19
Q2 '19
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
Q3 '20
Q4'20
Cash Flow From Operations
$
(8,095)
$
(3,549)
$
4,037
$
12,852
$
(24,173)
$
(22,782)
$
(14,886)
$
12,452
Purchase of property and equipment
(excluding new headquarters)
(611)
(1,658)
(876)
(1,481)
(957)
(306)
(384)
(601)
Purchase of intangible asset
(50)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Capitalized internal-use software development costs
(868)
-
(153)
(415)
(412)
(394)
(459)
(421)
Free Cash Flow
$
(9,624)
$
(5,207)
$
3,008
$
10,956
$
(25,542)
$
(23,482)
$
(15,729)
$
11,430
