PROS HOLDINGS, INC.

(PRO)
PROS : Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

02/04/2021
PROS Holdings, Inc.

Supplemental Information (unaudited)

Revenue

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

Q2 '20

Q3 '20

Q4'20

Subscription

$

30,921

$

35,108

$

38,592

$

40,706

$

43,170

$

42,377

$

42,029

$

42,897

Maintenance and Support

15,327

15,040

14,405

13,412

12,523

11,741

10,765

9,663

Recurring Revenue

$

46,248

$

50,148

$

52,997

$

54,118

$

55,693

$

54,118

$

52,794

$

52,560

Services

9,883

13,730

11,153

12,057

10,618

9,629

8,714

8,298

Total Revenue

$

56,131

$

63,878

$

64,150

$

66,175

$

66,311

$

63,747

$

61,508

$

60,858

Recurring Revenue %

82%

79%

83%

82%

84%

85%

86%

86%

Revenue by Geography

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

Q2 '20

Q3 '20

Q4'20

United States

$

19,780

$

20,862

$

21,631

$

23,690

$

21,800

$

20,715

$

19,960

$

19,824

Europe

17,287

18,720

19,279

18,628

19,930

17,682

18,827

18,497

Rest of World

19,064

24,296

23,240

23,857

24,581

25,350

22,721

22,537

Financial and Operating Metrics

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

Q2 '20

Q3 '20

Q4'20

Non-GAAP Gross Margin

66%

66%

61%

60%

59%

62%

62%

61%

Non-GAAP Recurring Revenue Gross Margin

75%

77%

76%

75%

74%

74%

74%

72%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(4,553)

$

(1,788)

$

(2,219)

$

(4,625)

$

(11,442)

$

(5,714)

$

(6,223)

$

(4,175)

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

272,636

$

329,562

$

319,162

$

306,077

$

251,782

$

220,157

$

322,352

$

329,134

Recurring Deferred Revenue

$

110,477

$

109,818

$

110,921

$

125,143

$

124,969

$

104,512

$

105,298

$

95,551

Total Deferred Revenue

$

128,791

$

128,603

$

127,932

$

142,260

$

140,240

$

118,396

$

118,040

$

110,528

Remaining Performance Obligations*

$

381,200

$

378,000

$

365,200

$

403,700

$

391,000

$

374,500

$

366,800

$

389,700

Remaining Performance Obligations - Current

$

183,500

$

182,700

$

176,600

$

188,300

$

191,600

$

180,800

$

175,400

$

178,900

Free Cash Flow

$

(9,624)

$

(5,207)

$

3,008

$

10,956

$

(25,542)

$

(23,482)

$

(15,729)

$

11,430

Total Headcount (including contractors)

1,191

1,253

1,355

1,413

1,454

1,428

1,424

1,403

Quota-carrying Personnel - New Business

62

62

67

69

64

68

65

51

*Remaining performance obligation represents contracted revenue that has not yet been recognized, which includes deferred revenue and unbilled amounts that will be recognized as revenue in future periods.

PROS Holdings, Inc.

Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures

PROS has provided certain financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. This information includes non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP recurring revenue gross margin, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. PROS uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating PROS' ongoing operational performance and cloud transition.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in these tables and in the earnings press release. PROS' use of non-GAAP financial measures may not be consistent with the presentations by similar companies in PROS' industry.

Non-GAAP gross profit: Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as GAAP gross profit less the portion of new headquarters noncash rent expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and share-based compensation costs allocated to cost of subscription, maintenance, license and services. Non-GAAP gross margin is calculated as the percentage of non-GAAP gross profit divided by total revenue. Non-GAAP recurring revenue gross margin is similarly calculated to compare the non-GAAP gross profit of recurring revenue (subscription, maintenance and support revenue) to total recurring revenue. In calculating the non-GAAP gross profit of recurring revenue, the total costs of subscription, maintenance and support are adjusted to reduce such costs by the portion of new headquarters noncash rent expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and share-based compensation costs allocated to cost of subscription and cost of maintenance.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income (loss) before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted to eliminate the effect of stock-based compensation cost, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, depreciation and amortization, integration costs and other one-time direct costs associated with our acquisitions, new headquarters noncash rent expense, debt extinguishment fees and capitalized internal-use software development costs. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as an indicator of our operating performance.

Free Cash Flow: Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less capital expenditures (excluding expenditures for PROS new headquarters), purchases of other (non-acquisition-related) intangible assets and capitalized internal- use software development costs.

PROS Holdings, Inc.

Supplemental Information - GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)

Gross Profit

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

Q2 '20

Q3 '20

Q4'20

GAAP Gross Profit

$

35,341

$

40,295

$

37,767

$

37,814

$

37,584

$

37,797

$

36,871

$

35,539

New headquarters noncash rent expense

153

160

166

167

162

156

99

-

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

1,034

993

961

907

842

948

910

886

Share-based compensation

538

494

503

490

524

502

519

587

Non-GAAP Gross Profit

$

37,066

$

41,942

$

39,397

$

39,378

$

39,112

$

39,403

$

38,399

$

37,012

Non-GAAP Gross Margin

66%

66%

61%

60%

59%

62%

62%

61%

Adjusted EBITDA

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

Q2 '20

Q3 '20

Q4'20

GAAP Loss From Operations

$

(13,610)

$

(12,145)

$

(12,512)

$

(15,071)

$

(21,352)

$

(15,139)

$

(16,163)

$

(13,426)

Acquisition-related expenses

-

-

248

254

-

-

-

-

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

1,583

1,425

1,425

1,398

1,383

1,375

1,386

1,363

New headquarters noncash rent expense

554

555

554

555

555

554

370

-

Debt extinghishment fees

-

319

-

-

-

-

-

-

Share-based compensation

6,046

5,979

6,209

6,446

6,347

5,752

6,378

5,922

Depreciation and other amortization

1,742

2,079

2,010

2,208

2,037

2,138

2,265

2,387

Capitalized internal-use software development costs

(868)

-

(153)

(415)

(412)

(394)

(459)

(421)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(4,553)

$

(1,788)

$

(2,219)

$

(4,625)

$

(11,442)

$

(5,714)

$

(6,223)

$

(4,175)

Free Cash Flow

Q1 '19

Q2 '19

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

Q2 '20

Q3 '20

Q4'20

Cash Flow From Operations

$

(8,095)

$

(3,549)

$

4,037

$

12,852

$

(24,173)

$

(22,782)

$

(14,886)

$

12,452

Purchase of property and equipment

(excluding new headquarters)

(611)

(1,658)

(876)

(1,481)

(957)

(306)

(384)

(601)

Purchase of intangible asset

(50)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Capitalized internal-use software development costs

(868)

-

(153)

(415)

(412)

(394)

(459)

(421)

Free Cash Flow

$

(9,624)

$

(5,207)

$

3,008

$

10,956

$

(25,542)

$

(23,482)

$

(15,729)

$

11,430

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PROS Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 22:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
