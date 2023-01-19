Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PROS Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRO   US74346Y1038

PROS HOLDINGS, INC.

(PRO)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-18 pm EST
23.16 USD   -2.97%
08:02aPROS Holdings, Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Release, Conference Call, and Webcast
BU
2022PROS Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites for Second Consecutive Year
BU
2022Insider Sell: Pros Holdings
MT
PROS Holdings, Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Release, Conference Call, and Webcast

01/19/2023 | 08:02am EST
PROS® (NYSE: PRO), the CFO’s best-kept secret for profitable growth, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 ended December 31, 2022 after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

PROS Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 4:45 p.m. ET to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook. To access this call, dial 1-877-407-9039 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8470.

The live and archived webcasts of this call can be accessed under the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.pros.com. A telephone replay will be available until Thursday, February 16, 2023, 11:59 PM ET at 1-844-512-2921 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-6671 using the pass code 13735564.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is your company’s best-kept secret for profitable growth. Viewed as a market-leader by both Gartner and IDC for its CPQ and price optimization capabilities, PROS advanced AI delivers results to the world’s top brands including Cargill, Etihad, Honeywell, HP, Lenovo, Lufthansa, Siemens and more. With more than 30 million AI models, PROS award winning AI is the driving force in processing more than 2 trillion transactions per year. PROS customers report up to 96% efficiency gain, up to 5% margin improvement and up to 20% revenue lift, according to a recent ROI study. To learn more, visit www.pros.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 274 M - -
Net income 2022 -90,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 84,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 050 M 1 050 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,13x
EV / Sales 2023 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 545
Free-Float 81,3%
Managers and Directors
Andres D. Reiner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stéfan Brent Schulz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William V. Russell Non-Executive Chairman
Damian W. Olthoff Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Greg B. Petersen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROS HOLDINGS, INC.-4.53%1 050
ORACLE CORPORATION6.08%233 792
SAP SE13.08%137 348
SERVICENOW INC.7.72%83 912
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.8.55%36 205
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.0.47%18 041