    PRO   US74346Y1038

PROS HOLDINGS, INC.

(PRO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-10 pm EDT
25.25 USD   -2.66%
08:08aPROS Holdings, Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release, Conference Call, and Webcast
BU
09/27PROS Now Powers Nearly 40% of Top Air Cargo Market Players
BU
08/11Reuters-schedule/…
RE
PROS Holdings, Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release, Conference Call, and Webcast

10/11/2022 | 08:08am EDT
PROS® (NYSE: PRO), the CFO’s best-kept secret for profitable growth, will release its financial results for the third quarter 2022 ended September 30, 2022 after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

PROS Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 4:45 p.m. ET to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook. To access this call, dial 1-877-407-9039 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8470.

The live and archived webcasts of this call can be accessed under the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.pros.com. A telephone replay will be available until Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 11:59 PM ET at 1-844-512-2921 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-6671 using the pass code 13733111.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is your company’s best-kept secret for profitable growth. Viewed as a market-leader by both Gartner and IDC for its CPQ and price optimization capabilities, PROS advanced AI delivers results to the world’s top brands including Cargill, Etihad, Honeywell, HP, Lenovo, Lufthansa, Siemens and more. With more than 30 million AI models, PROS award winning AI is the driving force in processing more than 2 trillion transactions per year. PROS customers report up to 96% efficiency gain, up to 5% margin improvement and up to 20% revenue lift, according to a recent ROI study. To learn more, visit www.pros.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 272 M - -
Net income 2022 -97,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 84,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 144 M 1 144 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,51x
EV / Sales 2023 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 545
Free-Float 81,3%
Managers and Directors
Andres D. Reiner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stéfan Brent Schulz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William V. Russell Non-Executive Chairman
Damian W. Olthoff Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Greg B. Petersen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROS HOLDINGS, INC.-26.79%1 144
ORACLE CORPORATION-28.25%168 699
SAP SE-30.89%97 476
SERVICENOW INC.-41.18%76 972
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-19.82%29 015
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-21.97%18 747