PROS : Launches Next-Generation Intelligent SaaS Editions

PROS® (NYSE: PRO) today announced next-generation intelligent SaaS editions for the PROS Platform designed to drive a harmonized and interconnected selling motion within and across key components of the commercial engine: direct sales, partner, marketplace and self-service interactions to next generation digital channels. With PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management and PROS Smart Configure Price Quote editions, every business can dynamically adapt their digital selling strategy to a highly fluid market while optimizing revenue profitably in constantly changing market contexts.

