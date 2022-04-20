Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PROS Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRO   US74346Y1038

PROS HOLDINGS, INC.

(PRO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/19 04:00:02 pm EDT
30.89 USD   +4.11%
06:49aPROS : Managing Pricing Complexity in Uncertain Times
PU
04/14Apple tests several new Macs with next-generation M2 chips - Bloomberg News
RE
04/14PROS : Air Europa Adopts New Digital Retailing Platform
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PROS : Managing Pricing Complexity in Uncertain Times

04/20/2022 | 06:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Uncertain global conditions and supply chain shortages are creating significant challenges for Australian businesses. Artificial intelligence (AI) can help businesses manage while also meeting business objectives.

In 2022, wildly fluctuating material availability and exchange rates are making it impossible for Australian businesses to do the basics - price their products correctly - putting strain on operations or customer relations as they either absorb the costs or pass them on the buyer. While this situation is unlikely to ease soon, government and industry are nonetheless looking towards economic recovery. For example, in February the Federal Government announced that it's investing $2.2m into research in the manufacturing sector.

Read the full article, p.104

Disclaimer

PROS Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 10:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PROS HOLDINGS, INC.
06:49aPROS : Managing Pricing Complexity in Uncertain Times
PU
04/14Apple tests several new Macs with next-generation M2 chips - Bloomberg News
RE
04/14PROS : Air Europa Adopts New Digital Retailing Platform
PU
04/13METAVERSE, WEB3 TO CONVERGE : 4 CX Changes Marketers Can Expect
PU
04/13Finland to make decision on NATO entry in coming weeks, not months
RE
04/12PROS Holdings, Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release, Con..
BU
04/11PROS : Air Europa Furthers Relationship with PROS to Provide More Personalised Customer Ex..
PU
04/06PROS Revolutionizes the Digital Customer Experience at Air Europa
BU
04/01PROS HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/01PROS Holdings, Inc. Announces the Mariette M. Woestemeyer from the Board
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROS HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 269 M - -
Net income 2022 -84,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 85,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 396 M 1 396 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,51x
EV / Sales 2023 5,04x
Nbr of Employees 1 545
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart PROS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PROS Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 30,89 $
Average target price 45,29 $
Spread / Average Target 46,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andres D. Reiner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stéfan Brent Schulz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William V. Russell Non-Executive Chairman
Damian W. Olthoff Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Greg B. Petersen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROS HOLDINGS, INC.-10.44%1 396
ORACLE CORPORATION-10.31%212 279
SAP SE-22.20%123 089
SERVICENOW INC.-21.84%102 880
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-3.17%38 140
HUBSPOT, INC.-30.98%21 642