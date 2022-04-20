PROS : Managing Pricing Complexity in Uncertain Times

Uncertain global conditions and supply chain shortages are creating significant challenges for Australian businesses. Artificial intelligence (AI) can help businesses manage while also meeting business objectives.

In 2022, wildly fluctuating material availability and exchange rates are making it impossible for Australian businesses to do the basics - price their products correctly - putting strain on operations or customer relations as they either absorb the costs or pass them on the buyer. While this situation is unlikely to ease soon, government and industry are nonetheless looking towards economic recovery. For example, in February the Federal Government announced that it's investing $2.2m into research in the manufacturing sector.

