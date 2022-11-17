PROS Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites for Second Consecutive Year

PROS recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO), the CFO’s best-kept secret for profitable growth, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in its 2022 Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote (CPQ) Application Suites for the second year in a row.

“We view this Leader position as a testament to our focus and innovation in the CPQ space,” said PROS President and Chief Executive Officer Andres Reiner. “I’m incredibly proud of our team and how now more than ever, PROS is helping companies achieve profitable growth even in the face of increased market volatility.”

Gartner notes that “Leaders have the Ability to Execute their vision through products, services and demonstrably solid business results in the form of revenue and earnings. Leaders have significant successful customer deployments in a wide variety of industries and with multiple proofs of deployments for more than 500 users. They achieve consistently above-average customer experience satisfaction scores. They are often the vendors against which other providers measure themselves.”

Grad Conn, PROS Chief Marketing Officer, said that “We were particularly excited to see that PROS was recognized in the Gartner report. We believe this is due to our award-winning achievements in artificial intelligence, as well as our industry-leading proposal negotiation functionality, which enables our customers to surface price recommendations and manage price updates and pricing agreements at mass scale.”

To access a complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites, click here.

“Gartner also released its companion Critical Capabilities report and we were pleased to see that PROS ranked among the four highest vendors in Direct, Channel and Self-Service Sales Use Cases, including ranking first in Channel Sales (3.8 out of 5) and second in Direct Sales (3.74 out of 5),” continued Grad Conn. “With this recognition, we believe that any business looking to deliver the best omnichannel experiences look no further than PROS Smart Configure Price Quote.”

To access a complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites, click here.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites, Mark Lewis, Dayna Ford, 8 November 2022.

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites, Mark Lewis, Dayna Ford, 9 November 2022.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is your company’s best-kept secret for profitable growth. Viewed as a market-leader by both Gartner and IDC for its CPQ and price optimization capabilities, PROS advanced AI delivers results to the world’s top brands including Cargill, Etihad, Honeywell, HP, Lenovo, Lufthansa, Siemens and more. With more than 30 million AI models, PROS award winning AI is the driving force in processing more than 2 trillion transactions per year. PROS customers report up to 96% efficiency gain, up to 5% margin improvement and up to 20% revenue lift, according to a recent ROI study. To learn more, visit www.pros.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of SaaS shopping and selling optimization solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of SaaS shopping and selling optimization solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organization’s SaaS shopping and selling optimization solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of SaaS shopping and selling optimization solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005461/en/