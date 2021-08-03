Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PROS Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRO   US74346Y1038

PROS HOLDINGS, INC.

(PRO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 08/03 04:10:00 pm
42.21 USD   -2.67%
05:55pPROS : Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call
PU
05:07pPROS HOLDINGS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:03pPROS : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS (Form 8-K)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PROS : Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call

08/03/2021 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PROS Holdings, Inc.

Supplemental Information (unaudited)

Revenue

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

Q1'21

Q2'21

Subscription

$

38,592

$

40,706

$

43,170

$

42,377

$

42,029

$

42,897

$

42,648

$

44,224

Maintenance and Support

14,405

13,412

12,523

11,741

10,765

9,663

9,674

8,570

Recurring Revenue

$

52,997

$

54,118

$

55,693

$

54,118

$

52,794

$

52,560

$

52,322

$

52,794

Services

11,153

12,057

10,618

9,629

8,714

8,298

9,056

9,607

Total Revenue

$

64,150

$

66,175

$

66,311

$

63,747

$

61,508

$

60,858

$

61,378

$

62,401

Recurring Revenue %

83%

82%

84%

85%

86%

86%

85%

85%

Revenue by Geography

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

Q1'21

Q2'21

United States

$

21,631

$

23,690

$

21,800

$

20,715

$

19,960

$

19,824

$

20,876

$

21,875

Europe

19,279

18,628

19,930

17,682

18,827

18,497

18,692

18,562

Rest of World

23,240

23,857

24,581

25,350

22,721

22,537

21,810

21,964

Financial and Operating Metrics

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

Q1'21

Q2'21

Non-GAAP Gross Margin

61%

60%

59%

62%

62%

61%

59%

60%

Non-GAAP Recurring Revenue Gross Margin

76%

75%

74%

74%

74%

72%

71%

71%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(2,219)

$

(4,625)

$

(11,442)

$

(5,714)

$

(6,223)

$

(4,175)

$

(9,352)

$

(4,676)

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

319,162

$

306,077

$

251,782

$

220,157

$

322,352

$

329,134

$

323,929

$

318,326

Recurring Deferred Revenue

$

110,921

$

125,143

$

124,969

$

104,512

$

105,298

$

95,551

$

109,504

$

97,510

Total Deferred Revenue

$

127,932

$

142,260

$

140,240

$

118,396

$

118,040

$

110,528

$

122,006

$

109,131

Remaining Performance Obligations*

$

365,200

$

403,700

$

391,000

$

374,500

$

366,800

$

389,700

$

401,300

$

390,500

Remaining Performance Obligations - Current

$

176,600

$

188,300

$

191,600

$

180,800

$

175,400

$

178,900

$

191,000

$

190,300

Free Cash Flow

$

3,008

$

10,956

$

(25,542)

$

(23,482)

$

(15,729)

$

11,430

$

(4,632)

$

(5,726)

Total Headcount (including contractors)

1,355

1,413

1,454

1,428

1,424

1,403

1,409

1,409

Quota-carrying Personnel - New Business

67

69

64

68

65

51

54

56

*Remaining performance obligation represents contracted revenue that has not yet been recognized, which includes deferred revenue and unbilled amounts that will be recognized as revenue in future periods.

PROS Holdings, Inc.

Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures

PROS has provided certain financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. This information includes non-GAAP gross profit, non- GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP recurring revenue gross margin, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. PROS uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating PROS' ongoing operational performance and cloud transition.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in these tables and in the earnings press release. PROS' use of non-GAAP financial measures may not be consistent with the presentations by similar companies in PROS' industry.

Non-GAAP gross profit: Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as GAAP gross profit less the portion of new headquarters noncash rent expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and share-based compensation costs allocated to cost of subscription, maintenance, license and services. Non-GAAP gross margin is calculated as the percentage of non-GAAP gross profit divided by total revenue. Non-GAAP recurring revenue gross margin is similarly calculated to compare the non-GAAP gross profit of recurring revenue (subscription, maintenance and support revenue) to total recurring revenue. In calculating the non-GAAP gross profit of recurring revenue, the total costs of subscription, maintenance and support are adjusted to reduce such costs by the portion of new headquarters noncash rent expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and share-based compensation costs allocated to cost of subscription and cost of maintenance.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income (loss) before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted to eliminate the effect of stock-based compensation cost, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, depreciation and amortization, integration costs and other one-time direct costs associated with our acquisitions, new headquarters noncash rent expense and capitalized internal-use software development costs. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as an indicator of our operating performance.

Free Cash Flow: Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less capital expenditures (excluding expenditures for PROS new headquarters), purchases of other (non-acquisition-related) intangible assets and capitalized internal-use software development costs.

PROS Holdings, Inc.

Supplemental Information - GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)

Gross Profit

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

Q1'21

Q2'21

GAAP Gross Profit

$

37,767

$

37,814

$

37,584

$

37,797

$

36,871

$

35,539

$

34,886

$

35,997

New headquarters noncash rent expense

166

167

162

156

99

-

-

-

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

961

907

842

948

910

886

421

391

Share-based compensation

503

490

524

502

519

587

826

976

Non-GAAP Gross Profit

$

39,397

$

39,378

$

39,112

$

39,403

$

38,399

$

37,012

$

36,133

$

37,364

Non-GAAP Gross Margin

61%

60%

59%

62%

62%

61%

59%

60%

Adjusted EBITDA

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

Q1'21

Q2'21

GAAP Loss From Operations

$

(12,512)

$

(15,071)

$

(21,352)

$

(15,139)

$

(16,163)

$

(13,426)

$

(20,590)

$

(16,306)

Acquisition-related expenses

248

254

-

-

-

-

-

-

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

1,425

1,398

1,383

1,375

1,386

1,363

867

885

New headquarters noncash rent expense

554

555

555

554

370

-

-

-

Share-based compensation

6,209

6,446

6,347

5,752

6,378

5,922

8,170

8,606

Depreciation and other amortization

2,010

2,208

2,037

2,138

2,265

2,387

2,201

2,139

Capitalized internal-use software development costs

(153)

(415)

(412)

(394)

(459)

(421)

-

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(2,219)

$

(4,625)

$

(11,442)

$

(5,714)

$

(6,223)

$

(4,175)

$

(9,352)

$

(4,676)

Free Cash Flow

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q2'20

Q3'20

Q4'20

Q1'21

Q2'21

Cash Flow From Operations

$

4,037

$

12,852

$

(24,173)

$

(22,782)

$

(14,886)

$

12,452

$

(4,429)

$

(4,985)

Purchase of property and equipment

(excluding new headquarters)

(876)

(1,481)

(957)

(306)

(384)

(601)

(203)

(741)

Capitalized internal-use software development costs

(153)

(415)

(412)

(394)

(459)

(421)

-

-

Free Cash Flow

$

3,008

$

10,956

$

(25,542)

$

(23,482)

$

(15,729)

$

11,430

$

(4,632)

$

(5,726)

Disclaimer

PROS Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 21:53:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PROS HOLDINGS, INC.
05:55pPROS : Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call
PU
05:07pPROS HOLDINGS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:03pPROS : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS (Form 8-K)
PU
04:30pPROS : Earnings Flash (PRO) PROS HOLDINGS Reports Q2 Revenue $62.4M, vs. Street ..
MT
04:30pPROS : Earnings Flash (PRO) PROS HOLDINGS Reports Q2 Loss $-0.14, vs. Street Est..
MT
04:30pGUIDANCE : (PRO) PROS HOLDINGS Forecasts Fiscal Year 2021 Revenue Range $250.5M ..
MT
04:30pGUIDANCE : (PRO) PROS HOLDINGS Sees Q3 Revenue Range $61.7M - $62.7M
MT
04:26pPROS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
04:23pPROS : Q2 Investor Presentation(opens in new window)
PU
04:23pPROS : Q2 Fact Sheet(opens in new window)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 252 M - -
Net income 2021 -83,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,88 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -22,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 868 M 1 868 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,40x
EV / Sales 2022 6,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 403
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart PROS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PROS Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 42,36 $
Average target price 47,88 $
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andres D. Reiner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stéfan Brent Schulz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William V. Russell Non-Executive Chairman
Roberto Reiner Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Leslie J. Rechan Executive VP, Chief Operating & Customer Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROS HOLDINGS, INC.-14.58%1 919
ORACLE CORPORATION35.42%244 579
SAP SE13.13%170 053
INTUIT INC.39.52%144 147
SERVICENOW, INC.6.22%115 844
DOCUSIGN, INC.32.75%57 496