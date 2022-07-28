Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PROS Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRO   US74346Y1038

PROS HOLDINGS, INC.

(PRO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-28 pm EDT
23.86 USD    0.00%
05:54pPROS : Q2 Investor Presentation (opens in new window)
PU
05:07pPROS Holdings Keeps Q2 Net Loss Steady, Revenue Rises 10%
MT
05:01pPROS : Q2 Investor Presentation(opens in new window)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PROS : Q2 Investor Presentation (opens in new window)

07/28/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PROS Holdings, Inc.

Second Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation

Updated July 28, 2022

ir@pros.com

Disclaimer / Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about macroeconomic conditions, the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; our financial outlook; expectations; ability to achieve future growth and profitability; management's confidence and optimism; positioning; customer successes; demand

for our software solutions; pipeline; business expansion; revenue; subscription revenue; ARR; non-GAAP loss per share; adjusted EBITDA; free cash flow; shares outstanding and effective tax rate. The

forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon our historical performance and our current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include, among others, risks related to: (a) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, including variants, and, among other effects, the timeframe for recovery of the travel industry, (b) cyberattacks, data breaches and breaches of security measures within our products, systems and infrastructure or products, systems and infrastructure of third parties upon whom we rely, (c) increasing business from customers and maintaining subscription renewal rates, (d) managing our growth effectively, (e) disruptions from our third party data center, software, data, and other unrelated service providers, (f) implementing our solutions, (g) cloud operations, (h) intellectual property and third-party software, (i) acquiring and integrating businesses and/or technologies, (j) catastrophic events, (k) operating globally, including economic and commercial disruptions, (l) potential downturns in sales and lengthy sales cycles, (m) software innovation, (n) competition, (o) market acceptance of our software innovations, (p) maintaining our corporate culture, (q) personnel risks including loss of any key employees and competition for talent, (r) expanding and training our direct and indirect sales force, (s) evolving data privacy, cyber security and data localization laws, (t) our debt repayment obligations, (u) the timing of revenue recognition and cash flow from operations, (v) migrating customers to our latest cloud solutions, and (w) returning to profitability. Additional information relating to the risks and uncertainties affecting our business is contained in our filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of

the date hereof. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of

new information, future events or otherwise.

This presentation includes certain supplemental non-GAAP financial measures, that we believe are useful to investors as useful tools for assessing the comparability between periods as well as company by company. Our computation of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures computed by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, our financial information and results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP included in our periodic filings made with the SEC. Further information relevant to the interpretation of non-GAAP financial measures, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures, may be found in the Appendix to this presentation.

©2022 PROS, Inc. All rights reserved. Confidential and Proprietary

page 2

Our vision…

To optimize every shopping and selling experience.

©2022 PROS, Inc. All rights reserved. Confidential and Proprietary

Business Overview

PROS at a Glance

$260 mm+

84%

14 %

Total Revenue

Recurring Revenue as a %

Subscription Revenue Growth

TTM Q2 '22

of Q2 '22 Total Revenue

YoY Q2 '22

$30B+

93%+

60+

Underpenetrated,

Customer Gross Revenue

Countries with

Addressable Market

Retention Rate TTM Q2 '22

Customers

©2022 PROS, Inc. All rights reserved. Confidential and Proprietary

6%+

Avg. Revenue Uplift Customers

Generate Using PROS

15+

Awards & Accolades

Received in 20211

(1) For a complete list of awards, visit our website.

page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PROS Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 21:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PROS HOLDINGS, INC.
05:54pPROS : Q2 Investor Presentation (opens in new window)
PU
05:07pPROS Holdings Keeps Q2 Net Loss Steady, Revenue Rises 10%
MT
05:01pPROS : Q2 Investor Presentation(opens in new window)
PU
04:55pPROS HOLDINGS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:31pPROS : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
04:29pPROS HOLDINGS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
04:25pPROS HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclos..
AQ
04:25pEarnings Flash (PRO) PROS HOLDINGS Posts Q2 Loss $-0.14
MT
04:25pEarnings Flash (PRO) PROS HOLDINGS Reports Q2 Revenue $68.4M
MT
04:21pPROS Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROS HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 271 M - -
Net income 2022 -95,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 84,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 078 M 1 078 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,29x
EV / Sales 2023 3,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 545
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart PROS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PROS Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 23,86 $
Average target price 43,00 $
Spread / Average Target 80,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andres D. Reiner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stéfan Brent Schulz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William V. Russell Non-Executive Chairman
Damian W. Olthoff Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Greg B. Petersen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROS HOLDINGS, INC.-30.82%1 078
ORACLE CORPORATION-13.00%202 188
SAP SE-28.86%105 371
SERVICENOW INC.-30.89%89 926
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-10.77%34 441
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-22.88%18 585