PROS : Q2 Investor Presentation (opens in new window)

Disclaimer / Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about macroeconomic conditions, the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; our financial outlook; expectations; ability to achieve future growth and profitability; management's confidence and optimism; positioning; customer successes; demand

for our software solutions; pipeline; business expansion; revenue; subscription revenue; ARR; non-GAAP loss per share; adjusted EBITDA; free cash flow; shares outstanding and effective tax rate. The

forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon our historical performance and our current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include, among others, risks related to: (a) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, including variants, and, among other effects, the timeframe for recovery of the travel industry, (b) cyberattacks, data breaches and breaches of security measures within our products, systems and infrastructure or products, systems and infrastructure of third parties upon whom we rely, (c) increasing business from customers and maintaining subscription renewal rates, (d) managing our growth effectively, (e) disruptions from our third party data center, software, data, and other unrelated service providers, (f) implementing our solutions, (g) cloud operations, (h) intellectual property and third-party software, (i) acquiring and integrating businesses and/or technologies, (j) catastrophic events, (k) operating globally, including economic and commercial disruptions, (l) potential downturns in sales and lengthy sales cycles, (m) software innovation, (n) competition, (o) market acceptance of our software innovations, (p) maintaining our corporate culture, (q) personnel risks including loss of any key employees and competition for talent, (r) expanding and training our direct and indirect sales force, (s) evolving data privacy, cyber security and data localization laws, (t) our debt repayment obligations, (u) the timing of revenue recognition and cash flow from operations, (v) migrating customers to our latest cloud solutions, and (w) returning to profitability. Additional information relating to the risks and uncertainties affecting our business is contained in our filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of

the date hereof. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of

new information, future events or otherwise.

This presentation includes certain supplemental non-GAAP financial measures, that we believe are useful to investors as useful tools for assessing the comparability between periods as well as company by company. Our computation of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures computed by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, our financial information and results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP included in our periodic filings made with the SEC. Further information relevant to the interpretation of non-GAAP financial measures, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures, may be found in the Appendix to this presentation.