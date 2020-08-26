Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PROS Holdings, Inc.    PRO

PROS HOLDINGS, INC.

(PRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PROS : Recognized for Artificial Intelligence Innovation in SalesTech with 2020 AI Breakthrough Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Honors Standout AI and Machine Learning Solutions and Companies

PROS® (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “Best AI-based Solution for Sales” award in the 2020 AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today.

Built on an AI-platform, PROS solutions effectively leverage AI to drive business value through outcomes like more personalized and profitable pricing and product offers, leading to more sales and customer satisfaction. The comprehensive suite of PROS selling solutions provide tools that automate sales tasks such as lead generation, quoting and pricing.

“Digital transformation is driving a massive shift in how businesses engage customers, sell products and services, and create a better buyer experiences, and AI is perhaps the most promising new technology in this shift,” said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “As AI becomes a central pillar of the sales and customer experience, PROS innovative investment in AI is at the forefront in this area, already driving impressive results and value to their customers. We extend our congratulations to the team at PROS and are thrilled to present to them our ‘Best AI-based Solution for Sales’ award for 2020.”

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including AI platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,750 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

PROS aligns to customers’ needs in three critical areas: AI-powered capabilities to support digital transformation and transition to digital selling models, better capacity to consume PROS services through a services architecture delivered through the cloud and the enhanced ability to deliver business insight through AI and Data Science – including the ability to allow a customer to implement their own machine learning models within PROS framework.

“PROS AI-powered technology helps our customers overcome selling challenges,” said Loretta Faluade, Solutions Strategy Director at PROS. “With an AI-based approach that helps automate processes within the sales cycle, PROS is empowering businesses to effectively learn from customer behaviors and better understand their needs and preferences, ultimately leading to a significantly improved customer experience. We are proud to receive this 2020 AI Breakthrough Award in recognition of our innovative use of AI as we power commerce in the new digital economy.”

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of AI-powered solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of AI-powered solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organization’s AI-powered solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of AI-powered solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Vision, Biometrics and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PROS HOLDINGS, INC.
01:01pPROS : Recognized for Artificial Intelligence Innovation in SalesTech with 2020 ..
BU
08/24PROS : B2B Buyers' Top Challenges with their Current Vendors
PU
08/18PROS : How has COVID-19 changed the way B2B businesses sell?
PU
08/18PROS : and Diggintravel Join Forces to Transform Airline Digital Retailing Throu..
BU
08/17PROS : Achieves the 2020/2021 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications
BU
08/09Why It Might Be Time to Invest in Non-U.S. Stocks -- Journal Report
DJ
08/05Disney's 'Mulan' Plan Provokes These Questions
DJ
08/05PROS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
08/05PROS : to Participate in Two Investment Conferences in August
BU
08/04PROS : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 252 M - -
Net income 2020 -76,6 M - -
Net cash 2020 90,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -22,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 755 M 1 755 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,60x
EV / Sales 2021 6,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 413
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart PROS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PROS Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 44,70 $
Last Close Price 40,50 $
Spread / Highest target 67,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andres D. Reiner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William V. Russell Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Leslie J. Rechan Chief Operating Officer
Stéfan Brent Schulz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roberto Reiner Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROS HOLDINGS, INC.-32.41%1 755
SAP SE15.74%196 114
ORACLE CORPORATION5.87%172 122
SERVICENOW INC.62.20%87 831
INTUIT INC.28.44%87 729
DOCUSIGN, INC.176.74%37 946
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group