PROS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

The price represents the price of PROS Holdings, Inc. common stock at the close of market on January 13, 2021.
The sale of shares reported on this Form 4 were made solely to cover tax withholding obligations of the Reporting Person and were sold pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan dated November 3, 2020.
These shares were sold in multiple transactions all at this price.
Each restricted stock unit represents the contingent right to receive one share of PROS Holdings, Inc. common stock.
This is the first tranche of a restricted stock unit grant, awarded on January 13, 2020 in the amount of 16,300 units, that vest annually, in equal installments over a four-year period on January 13 of each year.
Includes: (i) 13,503 unvested RSUs awarded on January 8, 2018 - the award vests in four equal annual installments which began on January 10, 2019, with a final lapse date of January 10, 2022; (ii) 40,848 unvested RSUs awarded on January 15, 2019 - the award vests in four equal annual installments which began on January 15, 2020, with a final lapse date of January 15, 2023; (iii) 12,225 unvested RSUs awarded on January 13, 2020 - the award will vest in four equal annual installments beginning January 13, 2021, with a final lapse date of January 13, 2024; (iv) 23,597 unvested RSUs awarded on January 11, 2021 - the award will vest in four equal annual installments beginning January 11, 2022, with a final lapse date of January 11, 2025.
Reiner Roberto D
3200 KIRBY DR., SUITE 600EVP, Chief Technology Officer
HOUSTON, TX 77098
Damian W. Olthoff, attorney-in-fact for Roberto D. Reiner
1/15/2021
