PROS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

Explanation of Responses:

The price represents the price of PROS Holdings, Inc. common stock at the close of market on January 13, 2021.

The sale of shares reported on this Form 4 were made solely to cover tax withholding obligations of the Reporting Person and were sold pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan dated November 3, 2020.

These shares were sold in multiple transactions all at this price.

Each restricted stock unit represents the contingent right to receive one share of PROS Holdings, Inc. common stock.

This is the first tranche of a restricted stock unit grant, awarded on January 13, 2020 in the amount of 16,300 units, that vest annually, in equal installments over a four-year period on January 13 of each year.