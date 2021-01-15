Log in
PROS HOLDINGS, INC.

(PRO)
PROS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

01/15/2021 | 05:08pm EST
FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Reiner Roberto D

PROS Holdings, Inc. [ PRO ]

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

3200 KIRBY DR., SUITE 600

1/13/2021

EVP, Chief Technology Officer

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

HOUSTON, TX 77098

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

1/13/2021

M

4075

A

$47.15 (1)

100624

D

Common Stock

1/14/2021

S(2)

1834

D

$46.80 (3)

98790

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Securities Acquired

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

(A) or Disposed of

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(D)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Following

Direct (D)

Reported

or Indirect

Date

Expiration

Amount or

Title

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Number of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Restricted Stock

(4)

1/13/2021

M

4075

(5)

(5)

Common

4075.0

$0

90173 (6)

D

Units

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. The price represents the price of PROS Holdings, Inc. common stock at the close of market on January 13, 2021.
  2. The sale of shares reported on this Form 4 were made solely to cover tax withholding obligations of the Reporting Person and were sold pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan dated November 3, 2020.
  3. These shares were sold in multiple transactions all at this price.
  4. Each restricted stock unit represents the contingent right to receive one share of PROS Holdings, Inc. common stock.
  5. This is the first tranche of a restricted stock unit grant, awarded on January 13, 2020 in the amount of 16,300 units, that vest annually, in equal installments over a four-year period on January 13 of each year.
  6. Includes: (i) 13,503 unvested RSUs awarded on January 8, 2018 - the award vests in four equal annual installments which began on January 10, 2019, with a final lapse date of January 10, 2022; (ii) 40,848 unvested RSUs awarded on January 15, 2019 - the award vests in four equal annual installments which began on January 15, 2020, with a final lapse date of January 15, 2023; (iii) 12,225 unvested RSUs awarded on January 13, 2020 - the award will vest in four equal annual installments beginning January 13, 2021, with a final lapse date of January 13, 2024; (iv) 23,597 unvested RSUs awarded on January 11, 2021 - the award will vest in four equal annual installments beginning January 11, 2022, with a final lapse date of January 11, 2025.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% Owner Officer

Other

Reiner Roberto D

3200 KIRBY DR., SUITE 600EVP, Chief Technology Officer

HOUSTON, TX 77098

Signatures

Damian W. Olthoff, attorney-in-fact for Roberto D. Reiner

1/15/2021

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PROS Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2021 22:07:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
