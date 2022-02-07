PROS : Why Artificial Intelligence Will Be Key to Unlocking Success in 2022

The last two years have inflicted major disruption for Australian manufacturers. Data intelligence will be critical as businesses look to rebuild, and those that don't put artificial intelligence (AI) at the core of their strategies will fall behind in 2022, writes Haley Glasgow.

The pandemic has upended the manufacturing sector and put the spotlight on Australia's reliance on global supply chains. Lockdowns made it impossible for many manufacturers to access the staff, sites and equipment necessary for maintaining operations and filling orders, according to the Australian Manufacturing Growth Centre.

