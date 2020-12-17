PROS : Your eCommerce Strategy is Accelerating – Now What?

Geoff Webb, VP of Strategy at PROS explains the importance of moving towards an eCommerce business model.

The impact COVID-19 has had on businesses has been well-documented. With footfall into physical stores and warehouses on the decline due to lockdown, traders that have historically relied upon in-person custom as their main source of revenue have had to re-think their business model.

As a direct result of these circumstances, brands have had to adapt to what the market is telling them, which has led to a surge in online buying. Digital transformation projects have had to be accelerated out of necessity in the past months, as companies consider how their sales environments could adapt to meet the growing appetite for eCommerce.

