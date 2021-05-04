PROS : Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call

*Remaining performance obligation represents contracted revenue that has not yet been recognized, which includes deferred revenue and unbilled amounts that will be recognized as revenue in future periods.

Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures

PROS has provided certain financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. This information includes non-GAAP gross profit, non- GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP recurring revenue gross margin, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. PROS uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating PROS' ongoing operational performance and cloud transition.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in these tables and in the earnings press release. PROS' use of non-GAAP financial measures may not be consistent with the presentations by similar companies in PROS' industry.

Non-GAAP gross profit: Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as GAAP gross profit less the portion of new headquarters noncash rent expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and share-based compensation costs allocated to cost of subscription, maintenance, license and services. Non-GAAP gross margin is calculated as the percentage of non-GAAP gross profit divided by total revenue. Non-GAAP recurring revenue gross margin is similarly calculated to compare the non-GAAP gross profit of recurring revenue (subscription, maintenance and support revenue) to total recurring revenue. In calculating the non-GAAP gross profit of recurring revenue, the total costs of subscription, maintenance and support are adjusted to reduce such costs by the portion of new headquarters noncash rent expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and share-based compensation costs allocated to cost of subscription and cost of maintenance.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income (loss) before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted to eliminate the effect of stock-based compensation cost, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, depreciation and amortization, integration costs and other one-time direct costs associated with our acquisitions, new headquarters noncash rent expense, debt extinguishment fees and capitalized internal-use software development costs. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as an indicator of our operating performance.

Free Cash Flow: Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less capital expenditures (excluding expenditures for PROS new headquarters), purchases of other (non-acquisition-related) intangible assets and capitalized internal-use software development costs.