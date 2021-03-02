Log in
PROS Holdings, Inc.

PROS HOLDINGS, INC.

(PRO)
PROS : Supply Chain Trends Will Come and Go, but Innovation Is Forever…

03/02/2021 | 10:14am EST
It's no surprise that technology trends in the supply chain have drastically changed in response to a volatile manufacturing environment. So how are manufacturers keeping up?

Flexibility from Uncertainty

Adapting to change in uncertain times shows the resiliency of a company and often is a marker if it is able to survive. The medium through which people buy certain things has changed, as physical, non-essential stores, and other businesses close; online shopping has become one of the dominant markers. Not only has the relationship between retailer and consumer transformed, but that of the manufacturer and customer. Valerie Howard, Solutions Strategy Director at PROS agrees, and says that 'There has been huge pressure for manufacturers to meet customer demands through digital selling across multiple channels.' She adds that 'Entire business models which focused on production of equipment, pre-pandemic, are evolving.'

Read the full article

Disclaimer

PROS Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 252 M - -
Net income 2021 -88,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 63,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -22,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 122 M 2 122 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,17x
EV / Sales 2022 7,40x
Nbr of Employees 1 403
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart PROS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PROS Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 47,25 $
Last Close Price 47,97 $
Spread / Highest target 25,1%
Spread / Average Target -1,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andres D. Reiner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stéfan Brent Schulz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William V. Russell Non-Executive Chairman
Roberto Reiner Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Leslie J. Rechan Executive VP, Chief Operating & Customer Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROS HOLDINGS, INC.-5.52%2 122
ORACLE CORPORATION-0.28%194 807
SAP SE-3.60%148 419
INTUIT INC.2.71%111 291
SERVICENOW INC.1.10%109 124
DOCUSIGN, INC.7.31%45 626
