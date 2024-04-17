PROS® (NYSE: PRO), a leading provider of AI-powered SaaS pricing, CPQ, revenue management, and digital offer marketing solutions, today announced that it will host an Investor Session at Outperform with PROS 2024, its annual user conference.

The Investor Session will be hosted in person at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando, FL on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, from 8:00 AM ET to 9:30 AM ET. The session will feature a panel of PROS customers, an executive management team panel and live Q&A.

Investors and financial analysts may register to attend the Investor Session in person, along with the rest of the conference, on the Outperform website. Select “Investor/Financial Analyst” to ensure the complimentary registration code is applied.

Outperform with PROS is one of the preeminent AI conferences in the world. Starting on May 20, the 2024 conference kicks off three days of immersive sessions, in-depth thought leadership and strategies for using AI to drive business forward.

For those who cannot attend in person, pre-register here to attend the live Investor Session virtually. Following the event, an archived webcast replay will be available on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.pros.com.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a leading provider of AI-powered SaaS pricing, CPQ, revenue management, and digital offer marketing solutions. Its vision is to optimize every shopping and selling experience. With nearly 40 years of industry expertise and a proven track record of success, PROS helps B2B and B2C companies across the globe, in a variety of industries, including airlines, manufacturing, distribution, and services, drive profitable growth. The PROS Platform leverages AI to provide real-time predictive insights that enable businesses to drive revenue and margin improvements. To learn more about PROS and our innovative SaaS solutions, please visit our website at www.pros.com.

